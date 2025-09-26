Angular, simple design for a spa-like feel wins top bathroom awards

PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Clean lines and a simple, understated aesthetic resulted in this Queenstown bathroom being recognised at the recent NKBA Excellence in Design Awards.

"Holiday Haven" by Carmen Hubber of Hub Design won the bathroom distinction award (up to $50,000) and the southern bathroom design recognition award.

The vision for the combined powder room and guest bathroom was to maximise the impact of the high ceiling and to create a serene, spa-like environment, the National Kitchen and Bathroom Association said in a statement.

A patterned tile on the large entrance wall extends the full height of the room, creating a dramatic focal point. Aged bronze tapware was selected to enhance the tones in these feature tiles, while textured elements on the back wall introduce visual interest. The vanity gives guests easy storage, with space between the drawer and basin to avoid clutter.

NKBA executive officer Rachael Kwok said the design considered how guests want to use the space and how small details could improve the efficiency of the bathroom.