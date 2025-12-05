Your garden

Tomatoes in the greenhouse. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Vegetables

Watering and weeding are the main tasks in the garden over the next two months. Hoeing, if carried out systematically, helps retain moisture as well as destroying weeds and weed seeds, reducing hours of labour later.

Water thoroughly, or not at all. Light sprinkling brings roots close to the surface where they dry out quickly.

Peas and runner beans need support. For peas, a piece of netting, with stakes driven through at intervals, is durable and will last for years. For runner beans, which can twine around any support, join three or four straight poles together in a tepee shape, then run twine or flax strips around at intervals to strengthen the tepee and give the beans something to cling to.

Cabbages and cauliflowers can be planted as weather permits. Give the bed a good soaking, put in the plants and water again. Keep the soil around them moist until they settle in. Grey aphids are attracted to plants lacking vigour.

Peas, runner beans, lettuces, radishes, turnips and carrots such as mini-varieties Baby and Paris Market or short-rooted Early Chantenay can be sown. Fortnightly sowings give good succession. Parsley can be sown now for winter use and spinach for autumn and winter.

Early crops of winter greens, such as leeks, Brussels sprouts and broccoli, can be planted now in rich soil to which some lime has been added.

Trenches for winter celery plants can be prepared by filling with compost or well-rotted stable manure, mixed with the subsoil. Water the bed regularly in dry weather.

Cauliflower, silverbeet, marrows, pumpkins, cucumber and onions will benefit from regular applications of liquid manure around the base of the plants.

As onions and potatoes reach maturity, watering should taper off to let the crops dry. Autumn-sown onions will have bulbs forming. So they mature properly, allow them to swell above the ground. If necessary, gently shift the soil to expose the bulbs to sun and air.

Radishes give best results in rich, but manure-free, soil that stays cool over summer. Soil should be as fine as possible. Sow seed thinly (50mm apart), 50mm deep, in rows about 15cm apart. Roots will not form good bulbs in very loose earth, so gently firm it after sowing.

Flowers

Spring-flowering anemones and ranunculus are usually bought as corms or claws but saved seed can be sown in seed-raising mix until early next month.

Dahlias can flower from January for months, until frost knocks them back. Hoe carefully around dahlias and apply a top dressing of compost or well-rotted manure. Sturdy stakes can be inserted to provide support in the coming weeks but to avoid damage, should have been put in when the tubers were planted. Liquid manure will improve the size of dahlia blooms.

Wallflowers and other bedding biennials may still be sown in rich soil.

Delphiniums will be sending up strong, flowering spikes and will respond to weak liquid manure. Make your own by putting a small bag of animal manure in a bucket of water. Mesh onion bags are good for holding manure. Cover the bucket and leave for two weeks. To use, dilute to the colour of straw, then apply around the base of plants every two to three days.

Chrysanthemums can be staked and fertilised. A little superphosphate or general fertiliser worked lightly into the soil surface will help keep plants growing strongly.

Seed of hardy perennials, such as lupins, gaillardias and geums, can still be sown, while annual plants can be planted to fill gaps left as daffodils and other spring bulbs die down. Keep soil well-supplied with organic material to sustain the rapid growth most plants make in December.

Fruit

Tomatoes must be regularly checked for disease. If narrow, fern-like leaves develop, or the plants look stunted, they may be infected with a virus. Pull plants out immediately and destroy them.

Potato blight can attack tomatoes, too. Control with copper oxychloride spray, followed by regular use of tomato spray. Avoid using any sprays in hot sunshine.

Keep whitefly at bay by spraying with neem oil or planting marigolds (Tagetes, not Calendula).