Housing built for healing

This South Dunedin complex provides supported living and a permanent home for 20 residents. PHOTO: GRAHAM WARMAN

In the past, some of New Zealand’s social housing has left a lot to be desired.

As Reuben Hill-Smith wrote in his 2023 master of architecture thesis Toward Community: An architecture of engagement, "every person housed represents a success to be proud of, but from concrete blocks of council flats to motels being used for emergency accommodation, we have a lot to work on."

Against this background, supported accommodation developed in South Dunedin for the Pact Group could be considered a success.

High ceilings in the living areas provide a sense of light and space. PHOTO: GRAHAM WARMAN

Not only because it was shortlisted in the 2025 southern architecture awards or because it incorporates innovative flood mitigation measures but because the residents clearly enjoy being there.

Architect Ruth Whitaker, of Mason and Wales, said those behind the project were aware that built environments impact people but it was "astonishing" to get immediate feedback about the positive influence the home had had on its residents and caregivers.

The complex, which opened in late 2022 but was entered in this year’s architecture awards, is home to 20 people recovering from mental health challenges.

A bridge crosses the swale drain at the entrance to the site. PHOTO: RUTH WHITAKER

Located in a quiet residential street close to the South Dunedin shops, it was designed as a medium- to long-stay residence which would provide as much independence and privacy as possible while still allowing people to access any support they need. Whitaker said the aim was to provide a "warm and loving family home environment that was spacious, relaxed and connected with the outdoors".

The single-storey building is set well back from the street, ensuring privacy and allowing space for a large, north-facing front garden that is frequently enjoyed by residents and staff.

Inside, an entrance hall guides residents through to the family-style kitchen and a central dining room that is also a popular space for games, puzzles and crafts.

Living areas open on to the expansive front lawn and garden. PHOTO: RUTH WHITAKER

The dining area serves as a "bridge" between two glazed gable pavilions containing the living areas.

Located in the sunniest, north-facing corners of the site, overlooking the garden, they feature high, grooved plywood ceilings and limestone fireplaces.

Bedroom wings in behind are arranged in clusters, connected by short glass corridors. The glazed links let in light and serve as visual breaks, reducing the scale of the building so it feels more like a regular family home.

A second kitchen allows the more independent residents to prepare their own meals. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Complete with seating, they’re quieter spaces than the main living areas but ones where residents can still feel socially connected, Whitaker said. The idea was partially modelled on student hostels where "everyone wants to socialise in the hallways".

Each bedroom suite includes a kitchenette, private en suite, sunny window seat and generous storage.

A second shared kitchen allows the more able residents to make meals and maintain their cooking skills.

The lounges are designed to feel like regular family-sized living rooms, each seating four to six people. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Interior hues and materials were based on biophilic principles, which have been shown to reduce stress and improve wellbeing. Natural colours and materials, including blues, greens, timber and stone, feature throughout, and most areas have views of the garden.

The exterior materials are in keeping with the weatherboard villas which line the street and the relaxed feeling of a coastal cottage.

Weatherboards painted in different shades of green break down the scale of the building and contrast with white facing boards.

The home was built a metre off the ground on wooden piles to mitigate the risk of flooding. PHOTO: GRAHAM WARMAN

The pavilions have glazed gables to capture the northern light and sun while cedar shingles and a nautical-style port-hole window are a nod to the seaside location.

Although the site had many positives — it was large and flat with established trees — it is also within the city’s flood zone and flood mitigation work was necessary.

This included building the home 1m off the ground on timber piles, and incorporating large underground drains and sumps to manage stormwater.

A wooden bridge at the entrance to the site crosses over one of these swales; others are covered with rocks and tussocks to look like part of the landscaping.

One of the family-sized lounges. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

As cities expand, increased "coverage" with asphalt and concrete increases the impervious area and reduces space for water to run off or drain away into.

In contrast to many other new developments, the entire Pact site is permeable. There is no concrete slab beneath the building and the paths and rear carpark are made from permeable concrete paving. The ground acts like a sponge and can absorb large volumes of rainwater.

The use of piles and glazed links also means if South Dunedin is under water in the future, the $4 million, 1064sqm building can be divided into sections and moved to higher ground.

Pact Group chief executive Paul Chamberlain says the home, which was built by Stewart Construction, has given residents a significant improvement in their quality of life.

The bedrooms have sunny window seats, as well as their own kitchennettes and en suites. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

"There’s been a lot of research done on how spaces can improve people’s wellbeing ... " Whitaker said.

"Feeling comfortable where you are, having a strong connection with nature, being warm, having good storage so not to be living in clutter and having a variety of social and private spaces to reside in is really important."

Another measure of the building’s success is that family and friends enjoy visiting more often, making social isolation less likely.

One of the bedrooms. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Family members can relax and socialise with residents in the garden, on the deck or in the privacy of their own room, making for a "more tranquil experience" than previously.

On a recent visit to the building, the architect received feedback directly from the residents.

"You did an awesome job of this place," one woman told her.

"I love it here."