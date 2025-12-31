Letters to the Editor: debt, dumpsters and drugs

Arnold Nordmeyer. Photo: supplied

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including getting our debt crisis under control, the ethics of dumpster diving, and the argument for drug reform in NZ.

Does NZ have a debt crisis or doesn’t it?

When does a debt become a debt crisis?

Some of our governments over the years have faced a growing debt problem and introduced measures to try to get it under control.

In 1958 Arnold Nordmeyer, the Minister of Finance for the Labour government, had what was called his "Black Budget". He raised taxes on luxury cars, petrol, alcohol and tobacco because of a severe balance of payments crisis.

In 1984 Roger Douglas, the Minister of Finance for the Labour government, introduced the first of his reforms, known as "Rogernomics" by devaluing the currency by 20%, because of a currency crisis. In 1986 he introduced GST at a rate of 10% and in 1987 the State Owned Enterprises Act came into force. The measures taken were because of high debt and a severe economic crisis.

In 1991 the "Mother of all Budgets" was delivered by Ruth Richardson, the Minister of Finance for the National government. There were cuts to welfare, labour market reforms, slashing of government spending and user-pay policies. The policies were to address the severe budget deficit at the time.

The current government has debt to deal with, but seems reluctant to take measures that will bring it under control. The net core crown debt is $182.17 billion and some $9b a year is paid in interest. A debt crisis wouldn’t you think?

Ross Davidson

Wakari

Rights and rubbish

I understand the trespass and possible theft charges against the "Mosgiel dumpster diver's midnight skip raid" (ODT 4.12.25). The story sounds like he exceeded merely raiding the skip.

However, there are countless tales of people finding valuable artifacts and treasures in other's skips. I have always held to the principle that items in a skip on public land, i.e. a street, are discarded and destined for a landfill.

They are essentially property of no-one any longer. If one finds something of use in a skip with these conditions I see no issue in them retrieving it. This is, of course, without creating a mess of debris left behind.

There should be a legal standard for this. In the US a Mafia Don tried to say the FBI disguised as garbage collectors were searching without warrant by raiding his trash for evidence. The court denied his case as it held the trash was no longer his property.

It is the epitome of selfishness to deny someone something that a previous owner no longer wants — essentially saying "I don't want it, but you can't have it either."

This is an attitude, experienced personally, that makes me sick.

Kevin Burke

Mosgiel

On drugs

On October 10 1975, the Misuse of Drugs Act was enacted in New Zealand and like the US, under liquor prohibition, with the speakeasy and organised crime under Al Capone, a similar menace has overtaken the West.

There is no doubt that liquor and narcotics cause harm and are one factor in crime and health problems. The "Just Say No" campaign and DARE programmes led by the late former first lady Nancy Reagan, whose husband, ironically, smoked tobacco in large amounts caused both beneficial and harmful consequences.

Prior to 1927, cannabis was a legal substance to consume in this nation. A reform act, similar to Portugal, similar to that of the Prostitution Reform Act, 2003 which replaced the Massage Parlour Act 1978, would undoubtedly be beneficial, particularly as racial tension is an issue in this nation.

Thomas McAlpine

North East Valley

Heed lessons of Bondi attack

We need as a country to pay heed to the fallout from the massacre of Jewish people in Bondi.

The Australian government has for two years turned a blind eye to the rabid anti-Jewish behaviour exhibited by some sectors of their society.

People who walk around in terrorist paraphernalia and call out, "Death to the IDF", "Globalise the Intifada" and "From the river to the sea" are calling for the extinction of all Jewish people.

We in New Zealand need to clamp down on the above behaviour and make it illegal to openly support the killing of people of any race.

The wearing of terrorist paraphernalia by members of Parliament and in our local community, members of the Dunedin City Council, these people need to be sanctioned and face code of conduct charges for openly supporting murderous terrorist activity.

The above people will call the Israeli response to the heinous attack by Hamas on October 7 genocide, a view which is ridiculous.

Dave Tackney

Fairfield

