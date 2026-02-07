Impressive displays among strong fields

Upcoming Briton Freddie Slater drives at Teretonga on January 26. PHOTO: GEOFF RIDDER

Now that the 2026 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship has wrapped up, it is timely to reflect on who among the strong field impressed most as drivers destined for prominent, professional motor racing careers.

Although he missed out on winning last Sunday’s New Zealand Grand Prix, Ugo Ugochukwu was crowned series champion — a richly deserved accolade. He displayed a fine blend of pace and tactical nous across all four rounds, slipping up only once with an off-track excursion in the wet at Teretonga.

Having been part of McLaren’s development programme for several years, and heading into his second season of Formula 3 this year, Ugochukwu would normally be someone I’d pick as a clear future candidate for F1. That would be especially true now, with Cadillac joining F1 and presumably scouting American talent.

Ugo Ugochukwu was crowned series champion of the 2026 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship. PHOTO: GEOFF RIDDER

There is, however, one potentially limiting factor: Ugochukwu’s height. Single-seater racing cars, including F1 machinery, are not designed for taller drivers. The tallest current F1 drivers, Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon, both measure 1.86m. Ugochukwu stands 1.92m, and at 19 years old could grow taller yet.

One of the disappointments at last weekend’s season finale was Kalle Rovanperä’s non appearance. Following a brief announcement that he had taken ill, the Finn did not appear on track over the weekend, and so missed a chance to build on his excellent Teretonga form. Regardless, he is bound for single-seater racing in Japan for the rest of the year, and with strong backing from Toyota, the former world rally champion will be given every opportunity to push for an F1 drive in the future.

As the inaugural member of Audi’s F1 development programme, Briton Freddie Slater is another driver with a fast-track opportunity to reach the sport’s highest levels. He finished the series runner-up after several commanding drives and now needs to make his mark as he steps up to a full Formula 3 campaign for the first time.

David Thomson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Among the Kiwis, Zac Scoular’s one-off appearance for the Highlands round of the series was rewarded with a fine New Zealand Grand Prix win. There’s no doubt Scoular is highly talented, but he has been open about the struggle to finance his racing, and he currently lacks an obvious pathway into the sport’s upper echelons.

Ryan Wood was a class act and will have achieved his goal of learning new skills to further develop his rising-star career in Australian Supercars. Last but not least, young Louis Sharp was consistently there-or-thereabouts all season and will have found competing at home a valuable lead-in to his 2026 Formula 3 programme.

A Kiwi who has already passed through the Toyota Series ranks — and tasted both a championship and a New Zealand Grand Prix victory — is Mitch Evans. He was in the headlines last weekend after taking victory for Jaguar at the Miami round of the all-electric Formula E world championship.

Now in his early thirties, Evans is a great example of a driver who never quite made it to the giddy heights of F1, yet has carved out a highly successful international motorsport career following his early Toyota single-seater success in New Zealand.

New Zealander Mitch Evans in action for Jaguar at the 2026 Miami round of the all-electric Formula E world championship last weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Fellow Kiwi and Toyota Series graduate Nick Cassidy did not enjoy such a strong weekend in Florida, finishing 16th for Citroën. However, he still leads the Formula E points table thanks to a third place in Brazil and a win in Mexico.

Formula E’s next round takes place next weekend in Saudi Arabia, something to look forward to as we await the start of the 2026 IndyCar Series on March 1, and the launch of the F1 season in Melbourne a week later.

Both IndyCar and F1, of course, feature drivers who used a New Zealand summer of single-seater racing as a springboard to their professional motorsport careers.

David Thomson

Editor

Drivesouth