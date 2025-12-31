School marks jubilee one year late

Past and present pupils of Clinton School assemble for the school’s 50th anniversary. — Otago Witness, 26.1.1926

For over 50 years the Clinton School has stood at the northern end of the town, and when its jubilee was celebrated yesterday many acquaintances were renewed. Affection for the school that gave them their education was shown by the large number of ex-pupils present, and conversation was mostly of a reminiscent nature.

A reunion was held at the school in the afternoon. Mr H.E. Steel welcomed pupils and ex-pupils, mentioning that the celebrations were being held a year late.

At a meeting on March 5, 1873, it had been decided to form a school, and a committee had been elected. A school was built in 1874 by Mr William Muir, the cost being £210. Mr Alex. Anderson was the first schoolmaster. At the conclusion of the first year the school had an attendance of 94.

Smoke seen pouring from ship

A little after 10 o’clock smoke was seen pouring in dense columns out of No 2 hold of the ship Manuka. The alarm was given from the corner of Rattray and Wharf streets, and the brigade sent out Nos 1 and 7 motors. On arrival it was found that a dense volume of smoke was issuing from No 2 hatch, and a line of hose was immediately put to work from the after-end of the hatch, and the hatch covers of the forward and No3 holds were removed sufficiently to allow an investigation.

It is probable that the cargo has suffered very small loss, and that the structural damage to the ship will certainly not be of very great consequence.

Reporter not welcome

An Otago Daily Times reporter who boarded the Manuka last evening, to gain some idea of the extent of the fire in No 2 hold was only doing his duty, and yet, judging by the reception he met with from several members of the crew it appeared as if he were a sort of felon. He had been aboard about half an hour when the presence of the hated press became known. Then quite a small gathering of firemen and at least one self-confessed trimmer collected round the hapless reporter and invited him, with a certain amount of emphasis, to step ashore. — ODT, 31.12.1925