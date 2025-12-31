Holding on to hope

The countdown to any new year comes with mixed emotions.

As the fireworks explode tonight to usher in the new year, and the end of the first quarter of this century, will the next year be a shiny new thing full of promise or more of the same?

Those who have enjoyed the past year, perhaps because it marked a special milestone or happy occasion, might be sad to see it end.

Some may be excited, if a little nervous, about the promise of the new year as they leave home for the first time to embark on study, take up a new job, or plan to move elsewhere.

Others may see it as a time to turn over a new leaf, awash with resolutions to exercise more, eat better, lay off the booze or the cigarettes, and find the elusive so-called work-life balance.

Often such resolve does not last much longer than the singing of Auld Lang Syne, but in the moment there is hope.

For those who have found the past year a struggle, its end cannot come too soon.

The unemployed, those homeless or living in poor conditions, those finding it hard to access health care or living with ongoing ill health, anyone who cannot make ends meet, the recently bereaved, and those living in violent relationships will be among them.

They may hope the next year must be better because it could not be any worse.

When you feel that way it can be easy to forget things which buoyed us — such as sporting thrills, acts of kindness, and those things which made us laugh.

In the coming year, will the much talked-up economic recovery happen in New Zealand and, if it does, will it have real impact on those at the margins of society?

Will it be enough to stop the exodus of young and skilled workers to Australia?

Beyond our shores, we can hope for more progress on peace in the Middle East and an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Here, we want to hope the general election campaign is not sullied by the spreading of lies and nasty personal attacks by politicians and wannabe politicians and the keyboard warriors who support them.

File photo: Peter McIntosh

Honouring the honoured

All of these hopes might turn out to be forlorn, but at New Year we want to believe they will spring eternal.

Congratulations to all those who have been recognised in the New Year 2026 Honours’ list.

The honours system, as stated in the report of the Prime Minister’s Honours Advisory Committee which reviewed it in 1995, is a way for New Zealand to say thanks and well done to those who have served and achieved.

"We believe that such recognition is consistent with the egalitarian character of New Zealand society and enlivens and enriches it."

Most of us will never receive a mention when gong recipients are announced at each King’s Birthday Weekend and New Year.

That does not deter us from poring over the list to see how many people we know and appreciate have been recognised.

It is also a chance to learn more about the work of people in our communities we may never have heard of.

The hush-hush nature of the process adds to the excitement for friends and families of recipients.

Only would-be recipients are forewarned about the awards. They are required to indicate acceptance of the honour before the King formally approves their appointment. Their nominator is not disclosed.

Up to 400 honours are bestowed annually, although as many as 1000 nominations may be considered.

For those putting forward nominations, it can be a nervous wait. They will receive formal acknowledgement of their nomination but will have to wait until the honours announcement to find out if their nominee has been deemed worthy.

If the nomination is not successful the first time, the nominator can ask for it to be reconsidered and extra information can be submitted.

Anyone looking at the latest list who thinks they know someone who deserves to be on next new year’s one should not delay in making a nomination. New nominations need to be submitted at least seven months in advance of a list announcement.