Your garden, November 8th

Vegetables

At this time of year, potatoes can be earthed up easily when the soil has been softened by rain. Potatoes can be grown successfully without this step but hoeing the soil from between rows on to the bases of the plants prevents the tubers being exposed to air and turning green.

Mounding up should be done before the plant tops are too large and likely to be damaged during the process.

Main-crop potatoes such as Red Rascal, Heather and Agria can be planted and good crops should be produced in all soils that retain moisture through to late summer.

Runner beans live up to their name and growth should now be rapid. If not planted against a fence or trellis, or on a bean tepee, they will have to be staked. Put tall (2m) sticks on either side of the row and tie string along about halfway up and also near the top. Earthing up on either side of the plants helps them stay in place in windy conditions. Keep the roots moist and cool with plenty of water.

Peas can be staked but growing against netting is more effective for tall varieties.

Rhubarb plants will weaken if too many stems are picked at once, so spread picking and take no more than a third of the leaves at any time. Rhubarb likes cool roots and is a greedy plant, a gross feeder in gardening jargon, so keep it well watered in dry weather, and work some compost around the base before watering.

Flowers

Removing dead heads from rhododendrons and azaleas is a tedious, sticky chore but will pay dividends with better displays next spring.

Sweet peas sown now will bloom late in the season.

Sow seed in rich soil, then thin seedlings to 10cm-12cm apart. Less wasteful is to sow them in seed boxes and plant out when the first pair of true leaves appears. Keep plants watered or they will produce small, miserable flowers on short stems.

Like most spring-blooming shrubs, lilacs can be pruned when flowering is over. Wisteria can also be pruned now.

Fruit

Even in a tiny garden, space can be found for strawberries. Tall planters with holes on the sides can be decorative as well as useful. Stones or broken bricks at the bottom of the container help keep tall pots stable and ensure good drainage. Potting mix is put in to just below the first holes and the plants positioned to poke out of the holes. Add more potting mix and strawberries, finishing with two or three on top. The containers should be kept well watered.

In a garden bed, strawberries that have flowered should have straw or dry pine needles spread under the plants so the berries will be kept clean and dry.

The covering also helps conserve moisture and warmth, smothers young weeds and eventually rots down.