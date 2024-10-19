Medical studies expand

Mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria will become a bigger part of the curriculum at medical schools across Europe in the face of the climate crisis.

Future doctors will also have more training on how to recognise and treat heatstroke and be expected to take the climate impact of treatments such as inhalers for asthma into account, medical school leaders said, announcing the formation of the European Network on Climate & Health Education (Enche).

Led by the University of Glasgow, 25 medical schools from countries including the United Kingdom, Belgium and France will integrate lessons on climate into their education. — Guardian