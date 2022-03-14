Of myth and monsters

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There are many objects in Otago Museum’s galleries with overt connections to our Sea Monsters exhibition, including pottery decorated with images of Greek sirens, a mermaid statue and the fossil plesiosaur.
But there are others with less obvious claims. These include a crab specimen and a squid beak, both of which are on display in Animal Attic.
Mythological sea creatures are fantastical, living in a realm of make-believe, but they are created from small grains of truth. Myth was a tool to help explain natural phenomena back before we had the scientific method. Go back thousands, even hundreds, of years, and you'll find mythology everywhere, explaining everything.
The crucifix crab, found in the Animal Attic gallery, has the scientific name Charybdis feriata and is an example of a swimming crab. It often lives in soft, sandy shallows or rocky areas, and not only scuttles along the seabed, but can actually swim.
Also on display in the Animal Attic is a squid beak.
Every squid and octopus has a beak. As in birds, they are used to break up food. The beak on display comes from a species of squid found in New Zealand called the Nototodarus sloanii.
Its best-known mythological association is with the kraken. This sea monster is most often depicted as a giant octopus or squid and was believed in Scandinavian folklore to dwell deep in the Greenland Sea.
Examples of this popular representation are found in movies such as Disney's Atlantis: Milo’s Return, and Pirates of the Caribbean.
But the original kraken, or perhaps a precursor to the kraken, was the hafgufa, which appears in Norse sagas such as Orvar-Oddr and the Konungs skuggsja. It is a creature of considerable size, with many limbs, and like Charybdis, can suck down massive amounts of seawater, and any creatures or ships in the vicinity.
Today, scientists believe that the origin of the kraken comes from the sightings of colossal squid, which can reach up to 14m long. On top of the odd shape of a colossal squid, it is no wonder ancient sailors in their small, unsophisticated boats were terrified of the sea monster they called the kraken.
These are just a couple of objects at the museum linked to myth and monster. There will others, if you care to find them.
- Jen Copedo is Otago Museum assistant collection manager, humanities.