The right fixes for the climate

The Kapuni Gas Treatment Plant. Photo: Google Maps

As New Zealand and the world edge closer to 2030 climate targets, a range of technologies are being explored to cut emissions and slow the pace of climate change. Among these, carbon capture and storage (CCS) has had considerable attention — but it comes with both promise and controversy. For some, it is seen as a climate saviour — promising to remove carbon emissions from our current activities. However, for many others, it is viewed as an unproven technological promise that offers to "fix" climate change without requiring any fundamental changes to business-as-usual.

What is CCS? At its core, carbon capture and storage is a three-step process. First, carbon dioxide (CO₂) is captured from industrial or energy-producing processes — think power stations, cement plants or steel mills. Next, the gas is compressed and transported, usually by pipeline. Finally, it is injected deep underground into rock formations for long-term storage.

CCS is particularly appealing for what are known as "hard-to-abate" sectors — those industries where electrification or renewable alternatives are difficult or expensive. In theory, CCS allows businesses to continue operations while substantially reducing their climate impact. Think mining, smelting, coal boilers etc.

However, there’s a catch. The technology is expensive, energy-intensive, and still largely unproven at scale. Critics argue that CCS may give fossil fuel companies a licence to carry on business as usual, rather than investing in cleaner alternatives. The International Energy Agency notes that while CCS has a role in achieving net zero, it is not a silver bullet and must be part of a wider suite of decarbonisation efforts.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, carbon capture and storage (CCS) remains in the exploratory phase. While the country’s geography offers some potential for geological storage — particularly in depleted oil and gas fields — deployment to date has been minimal. For example, it was reported this week that the proposed Todd Energy CCS project, originally planned to begin in 2027, now appears unlikely to proceed. This project was referenced in the Government’s Second Emissions Reduction Plan (2026–2030), which sets a target of limiting emissions to 305 megatonnes. The plan also includes provisions to integrate CCS into the Emissions Trading Scheme and projects that, excluding biogenic methane, New Zealand could achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

To put this into context, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) recently released advice on New Zealand’s fourth carbon budget. It recommends a total emissions cap of 160 megatonnes CO₂ for the period 2036–2040 — a reduction of almost half on the current 2030 budget, which the country is already on track to exceed. Meeting these targets may increasingly depend on purchasing international offsets, raising both financial and ethical concerns.

At the same time, fast-tracked infrastructure and industrial projects risk adding more emissions than we have managed to reduce so far. Thus, this picture is not looking good. The new technology we thought would be able to remove carbon from the atmosphere is not coming on board. We are fast tracking activities that will increase our carbon footprint and dismantling policies that were helping people and businesses to decarbonise. While at the same time we have plans to reach net zero by 2050 and the latest advice from the Climate Change Commission is to dramatically reduce our emissions in the next 15 years. It would appear that we may end up with a disorderly decarbonisation journey that could cause social upheaval and economic disruption (a scenario addressed in the United Nation’s report Decarbonisation and Disruption)

However, other investment in emerging and new decarbonisation technologies is happening globally and we have some good examples of organisations working on decarbonisation transitions here too.

One promising example of grassroots innovation driving climate solutions in Aotearoa is Rewiring Aotearoa. This independent, non-partisan charity is leading important work on energy, climate, and electrification. With a focus on research, advocacy, and community support, the organisation is helping New Zealanders navigate the complex energy transition.

What sets Rewiring Aotearoa apart is its commitment to putting people at the centre of the energy system. Their team, comprised of experts in energy systems, policy, and community engagement, aims to support informed choices that lower energy costs while cutting carbon emissions. The shift to electrification, powered by clean technology, is one of the most critical steps in moving Aotearoa away from fossil fuels and accelerating our path to decarbonisation.

Secondly, instead of just relying on technology we can also use nature-based solutions to decarbonise. Doing this alongside technology can accelerate decarbonisation strategies.

The Toha Network exemplifies how digital innovation can drive nature-based climate solutions. By developing digital public infrastructure, Toha is enabling the measurement, verification, and monetisation of environmental actions such as wetland restoration, pest control, and native seed collection. Participants can report verifiable data on their activities, which is then used to generate Mahi tokens, which are digital assets that represent units of work in service to nature. These tokens can be bought by governments, businesses, and other stakeholders, which then channel funds to communities engaged in ecological restoration.

This approach not only facilitates the scaling of regenerative projects but also ensures environmental data remains under the control of the communities it represents, aligning with principles of data sovereignty. By integrating technology with ecological stewardship, Toha is working towards creating a transparent and equitable system that supports both climate mitigation and community empowerment. Their model shows the potential of combining digital tools with nature-based solutions to achieve meaningful progress in decarbonisation efforts.

As pressure mounts to meet our national carbon budgets, some industrial players will be looking to invest in decarbonisation tools. It is important that over-promised tools such as CCS are rigorously debated — whether they work and when, where, and how such a tools fits within a just, science-based transition to a low-emissions economy.

Innovations suggested like electrifying (Rewriting Aotearoa) and nature-based solutions (Toha), are already under way and proving successful. Supporting and scaling such innovations could be a part of a decarbonisation strategy arguably more appropriate for the New Zealand context. We all need these innovations to thrive to enable Aotearoa to build a climate resilient society in a just and meaningful way.

Sara Walton is professor of sustainable business at Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka University of Otago.