Ruling the roost

The nugget pin was donated in the 1950s by the family of the late Alexander Crow McGeorge, one of the men behind the establishment of the Electric Gold Dredging Company — a company that would prove instrumental in fuelling the dredging boom around the turn of the 20th century — in 1895.
The Lady Ranfurly was the largest dredge in New Zealand at that time and would become one of the most successful. In March 1900, a rival dredge — the Hartley and Riley — set a record for gold recovery, a little over 1187 ounces in one week. But in July the Lady Ranfurly surpassed that amount when it dredged up 1234 ounces in just 128 hours. The nugget pin is a memento of that record-breaking haul.
Considering the Lady Ranfurly had 227 competitors in Otago and Southland also vying for the title at that time, being Cock O’ The Walk in the dredging industry was no mean feat.
The Lady Ranfurly’s record stood until February 1904, when broken by the Electric No.2 dredge with a new mark of just over 1265 ounces. Electric No.2 only held the record for a short time — in November that same year the Lady Ranfurly reclaimed the crown with a haul of 1273 ounces.
- Peter Read is curator at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum.