Tackling a big topic one page at a time

I wanted to tell this story because: the history of rugby league in New Zealand is a history of ordinary people sticking up for themselves. And that inspires me.
I’m connected to Dunedin because: it’s where much of my wife’s family settled across the second half of the 19th century. And until recently, Holly’s beloved great aunt — Mary Anne Philps — was a long-time resident of the city. Rest in peace Aunty Mary.
My own rugby league origin story is: watching the Winfield Cup as a kid and becoming quite fanatical about the Warriors when they entered the competition in 1995.
My perfect Saturday is: spent somewhere outside with family and friends.
My writing ritual is: to write in the morning for an hour or two, and then move on to more passive tasks for the rest of the day.
The best place to relax is: close to a river or stream, where the burble of the water is in earshot.
When I get stuck: I try to be patient with myself. And if I get really stuck, I go outside for a walk or a bike ride.
A rugby league identity I’d love to have dinner with is: Cowboys legend and Queensland great, Jonathan Thurston.
A soundtrack to rugby league in New Zealand would include: something by West Auckland wordsmith, Tom Scott.
One thing people usually don’t know about rugby league is: that women’s formal involvement in the game has a history in New Zealand that stretches back almost 100 years.
The way I researched this book was: one step at a time, which helped me to avoid feeling too overwhelmed by the enormity of the task I’d set myself.
North or south: North, but only ’cause it’s where I’m from. I have always loved my time on the mainland.
My desert island book would be: any and all of the Gospels, including Leo Tolstoy’s. And Ursula Le Guin’s translation of Lao Tzu’s Tao Te Ching.
In conversation
• Catch Ryan Bodman at the festival in conversation with host Matiu Workman: Mud, Sweat and Social Revolution: Telling Aotearoa’s Hidden History.
• Dunedin Centre Conference Room 1, Sunday October 19, 9.30am
• Tickets: dunedinwritersfestival.co.nz