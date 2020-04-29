One on one: Jack Manning

OUSA president Jack Manning during the Otago University Summer School welcome for Students at the OUSA Lawn earlier this year.PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

JACK AND PATRICK

Jack Manning, a Dunedin local, is Otago University Students Association president. He is a graduate who studied marketing and computer science. Patrick Manning (no relation), is originally from Christchurch and is studying politics and music.

What has been the most valuable lesson you have learnt during your time as president?

This job has taught me a lot about advocacy. I’ve learnt about what it means to work as part of a team or a collective, and I know I’ll take these lessons with me after my time at OUSA.

What university experience prepared you most for your role?

In my third year, I went on an overseas exchange to the United States. I was putting myself out of my comfort zone, which is something often required as part of this job.

Outside of family members, who is your role model?

My friend, Kayli Taylor. She is a student leader and a vocal student advocate. She’s also the head of Thursdays in Black Otago, a sexual violence prevention movement. Working with her has taught me a lot about advocacy and made me a more empathetic person.

How has OUSA impacted another aspect of your life?

I’m much more extroverted! I was quite shy when I first came to university, but OUSA was one of many things that brought me out of my shell.

What is your favourite hot beverage to de-stress?

It’s a tie between hot Milo, and lemon, honey and ginger tea.