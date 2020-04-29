Wednesday, 29 April 2020

One on one: Jack Manning

    1. Life & Style

    OUSA president Jack Manning during the Otago University Summer School welcome for Students at the...
    OUSA president Jack Manning during the Otago University Summer School welcome for Students at the OUSA Lawn earlier this year.PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    The lockdown is a chance for those nearest to Otago’s well-known personalities to finally put the questions they had always wanted to. With that in mind, Patrick Manning interviewed his flatmate, Jack Manning, from their North Dunedin bubble.

    JACK AND PATRICK

    Jack Manning, a Dunedin local, is Otago University Students Association president. He is a graduate who studied marketing and computer science. Patrick Manning (no relation), is originally from Christchurch and is studying politics and music.

    What has been the most valuable lesson you have learnt during your time as president?

    This job has taught me a lot about advocacy. I’ve learnt about what it means to work as part of a team or a collective, and I know I’ll take these lessons with me after my time at OUSA.

    What university experience prepared you most for your role?

    In my third year, I went on an overseas exchange to the United States. I was putting myself out of my comfort zone, which is something often required as part of this job.

    Outside of family members, who is your role model?

    My friend, Kayli Taylor. She is a student leader and a vocal student advocate. She’s also the head of Thursdays in Black Otago, a sexual violence prevention movement. Working with her has taught me a lot about advocacy and made me a more empathetic person.

    How has OUSA impacted another aspect of your life?

    I’m much more extroverted! I was quite shy when I first came to university, but OUSA was one of many things that brought me out of my shell.

    What is your favourite hot beverage to de-stress?

    It’s a tie between hot Milo, and lemon, honey and ginger tea.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter