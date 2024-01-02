All-rounder digs out Covid yorker

Otago and Black Caps all-rounder Dean Foxcroft celebrates his call-up for the national team. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

There is a Covid-sized gap in Dean Foxcroft’s curriculum vitae he can probably laugh about now.

The 25-year-old South African-born Otago all-rounder was called into the Black Caps in 2023 and made his debut for his adopted country in a T20 against the UAE in Dubai in August.

The following month he was selected in the one-day side for a match against Bangladesh.

He got to achieve a dream he feared had been swept away when the world took precautions to battle the global pandemic.

New Zealand’s border restrictions were among some of the toughest in the world and "Foxy" found himself locked out and unable to resume his professional cricket career with the Volts.

He was forced to sit out the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, and played virtually no elite cricket during that time.

The 25-year-old could have given up on his dream to play international cricket for New Zealand and switched allegiances back to his native South Africa.

But he remained committed and the Otago Cricket Association worked on his behalf to secure a border exemption.

Foxcroft watched perplexed from the Republic as other sporting codes were able to obtain exemptions, while his application continued to be denied.

The Steel brought in English shooter George Fisher for the 2021 season. The Otago Nuggets got clearance for American Isaiah Moss and Australian Geremy McKay, and the Highlanders contracted Japanese loose forward Kazuki Himeno.

Foxcroft was devastated but better days were waiting at the other end of the pitch.

New Zealand lifted its border restrictions in August 2022 and Foxcroft made an immediate impact upon his return.

He swatted a competition high 424 runs in the Super Smash, and was Otago’s leading scorer in the Plunket Shield with 631 runs. He was crowned New Zealand domestic cricketer of the year and the ICC cleared him to represent New Zealand under its exceptional circumstances criteria.

— Adrian Seconi