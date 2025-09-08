Stalker forced woman out of her home

A Dunedin man’s stalking behaviour forced his victim out of her home and caused her to give up "what felt like everything" for her own safety, a court has heard.

Soul Maher, 28, appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Friday and was sentenced to community work and supervision for two charges of breaching a protection order and assaulting a police officer.

The victim of the protection-order breaches told the court she was isolated while the defendant’s "escalated behaviour and stalking was persistent".

She had to leave her home over safety fears and was without a stable address for months.

"I was uncomfortable knowing he would show up at any time and in any state," she said.

"Soul’s stalking and persistent behaviour required me to give up what felt like everything in order to keep myself safe."

"It's difficult to summarise the depth of the effects that Soul’s behaviour and our separation has had."

The court heard that in December 2023, Maher sent the woman a spree of messages in breach of the protection order.

While on bail for that offending, he asked an associate to message the victim threatening legal action if she did not withdraw her application for the protection order to continue.

It came with a veiled threat: "Don’t mince words just pass on that what goes around comes around," he instructed the associate.

When police came to arrest the man he punched an officer in the head or neck.

On Friday, Judge Duncan Harvey said he was tempted to send the man to prison for his behaviour, especially after he told a Probation officer the summary of facts was "one-sided" and the assault on the officer was "completely falsified".

Judge Harvey said due to Maher’s lifestyle, an electronically monitored sentence would not have a deterrent effect.

"You prefer the comfort of your own home and playing with video games or being on your computer," the judge said.

He sentenced the defendant to 120 hours’ community work and 12 months’ supervision — but it came with a warning.

"I hope you understand that if you appear back in this court on another breach of this protection order, it is almost inevitable Mr Maher, you will go to prison."

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz