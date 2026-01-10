Antipasto orzo salad

The orzo salad. PHOTO: ANNA CAMERON

Images and text from Just a Mum’s Kitchen by Anna Cameron, photography by Melanie Jenkins (Flash Studios), published by Allen & Unwin Aotearoa New Zealand, RRP: $45.

Serves 6

Prep time 30 min

Cook time 15 min

This salad is full of all Anna Cameron’s favourite things. The Taupo mum of three started her blog "Just a Mum’s Kitchen" 11 years sago and now has a cookbook to her name. This salad is the perfect barbecue or bring-a-plate dish because it’s even better if it’s made ahead of time so the flavours have time to infuse into the orzo.

Pasta

15g butter

1 1/2 cups (175g) dried orzo

2 cups (500ml) vegetable or chicken stock

Dressing

1/3 cup (80ml) olive oil or oil from the sun-dried tomatoes

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

2 teaspoons dried Italian mixed herbs

1 teaspoon white sugar

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Salad

100g salami stick

1 cup (125g) olives, sliced

1/2 cup (80g) roasted red capsicums, diced

1/2 cup (75g) sun-dried tomatoes, cut into strips

1 1/2 cups (20g) rocket leaves

12 (100g) cherry tomatoes

85g feta, crumbled

2/3 cup (12g) fresh basil leaves

To cook the orzo, melt the butter in a large saucepan over a medium-low heat. Stir in the orzo and cook, stirring constantly,

for about 4 minutes until lightly golden. Add the stock slowly, stir well, increase the heat to medium and bring to a bubbling simmer. Cover, reduce the heat and cook for 13-15 minutes until the liquid is absorbed. Spread on a baking tray to cool.

While the orzo cools, make the dressing by whisking together all the ingredients in a small jug or bowl. Set aside.

To prepare the salad, transfer the cooled orzo to a serving bowl and stir in two-thirds of the dressing. Cut the salami into 3mm slices, then cut the slices into quarters. Add to the orzo along with the olives, capsicums and sun-dried tomatoes. Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours to allow the flavours to infuse.

Keep the leftover dressing in the fridge too.

When ready to serve, toss the orzo mixture with clean hands to break up any clumps.

Add the torn rocket, two-thirds of the cherry tomatoes (cut into quarters), two-thirds of the feta and most of the roughly chopped basil.

Add the remaining dressing and mix well.

Serve cold, garnished with the reserved tomatoes, feta and basil.

Store leftovers covered in the fridge for up to four days.

Notes

I use half black olives, half kalamata olives, but you can use whatever you have to hand.

If you don’t have Italian mixed herbs, use a combination of dried oregano, basil, parsley and thyme.

Roasted red capsicum or peppers are available in jars at the supermarket near the sundried tomatoes and olives.