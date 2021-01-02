Saturday, 2 January 2021

BBQ Chipotle Prawn Tacos

    1. Life & Style
    2. Summer Times
    Cookbook author and cook Nadia Lim is enjoying what the new seasons bring at her home in Arrowtown.
     
    "I love summer for all the fresh, beautiful and plentiful produce it brings. The barbecue is a main focus for these, as is light and lower-calorie summery salads and dishes. I love that these recipes are all bursting with flavour and are designed to complement the perfect Kiwi summer. 
     
    "Wishing you all an amazing summer break with delicious food!"
     

    BBQ Chipotle
    Prawn Tacos

    Ready in 30 min

    Serves 4

    Ingredients

    Salsa

    1 capsicum, finely diced

    1 tomato, finely diced

    Drizzle of olive oil

    œ Tbsp white wine vinegar

    Prawns

    600g prawns, defrosted

    Smoky Mexican spices (1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp ground coriander, 1 tsp smoked paprika, Œ tsp oregano, pinch chilli powder, pinch garlic powder)

    Drizzle of oil

    250g frozen corn

    To Serve

    1 lettuce, shredded

    12 tortillas

    Chipotle sauce (or store-bought BBQ/chilli sauce)

    Sweetcorn aioli (or any store-bought aioli/mayo)

    Method

    1. Before you start — Preheat BBQ hot plate to medium (if using).

    2. Prep salsa — Prep capsicum and tomato and place in a medium bowl along with olive oil and vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

    3. Prep prawns — Pat prawns dry, season with salt and pepper and toss with smoky Mexican spices and oil.

    4. Cook prawns — Cook the prawns on BBQ hot plate for 2-3 minutes each side or until cooked through. Add corn to prawns and cook a further 2 minutes, until tender. Alternatively, cook prawns and corn in a large frying pan on high heat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

    5. Prep lettuce & tortillas — Prep lettuce and set aside. Cook tortillas on hot plate for about 1 minute each side, until heated. Alternatively, wrap stack of tortillas in a damp tea towel and heat in microwave for 1-2 minutes, until warm.

    6. Serve — Tortillas filled with lettuce, prawns, salsa, chipotle sauce and sweetcorn aioli.

