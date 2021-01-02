You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
BBQ Chipotle
Prawn Tacos
Ready in 30 min
Serves 4
Ingredients
Salsa
1 capsicum, finely diced
1 tomato, finely diced
Drizzle of olive oil
œ Tbsp white wine vinegar
Prawns
600g prawns, defrosted
Smoky Mexican spices (1 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp ground coriander, 1 tsp smoked paprika, Œ tsp oregano, pinch chilli powder, pinch garlic powder)
Drizzle of oil
250g frozen corn
To Serve
1 lettuce, shredded
12 tortillas
Chipotle sauce (or store-bought BBQ/chilli sauce)
Sweetcorn aioli (or any store-bought aioli/mayo)
Method
1. Before you start — Preheat BBQ hot plate to medium (if using).
2. Prep salsa — Prep capsicum and tomato and place in a medium bowl along with olive oil and vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
3. Prep prawns — Pat prawns dry, season with salt and pepper and toss with smoky Mexican spices and oil.
4. Cook prawns — Cook the prawns on BBQ hot plate for 2-3 minutes each side or until cooked through. Add corn to prawns and cook a further 2 minutes, until tender. Alternatively, cook prawns and corn in a large frying pan on high heat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
5. Prep lettuce & tortillas — Prep lettuce and set aside. Cook tortillas on hot plate for about 1 minute each side, until heated. Alternatively, wrap stack of tortillas in a damp tea towel and heat in microwave for 1-2 minutes, until warm.
6. Serve — Tortillas filled with lettuce, prawns, salsa, chipotle sauce and sweetcorn aioli.
