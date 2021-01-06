You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Kid-friendly snack platter
Serves 2
There is something about having the opportunity to pick and choose from a platter that children just love. I often find they end up eating more this way, as well as sampling a greater variety of things. Keep the items bite-sized for little hands and mouths.
Ingredients
Peanut butter and cacao nib protein bliss balls (or any bliss ball of your choice)
1 cup hummus
1 cup pretzels
10 baby carrots, peeled or scrubbed
6 strawberries
1 cup blueberries
selection of crackers or crostini
Orange Hedgehog
Ingredients
100g Edam
4 cherry tomatoes
4 large grapes
4 pieces pineapple
8 skewers
1/2 orange
Method
Cut the Edam into 24 cubes. Cut the cherry tomatoes and grapes in half (or use 8 small grapes). Use a star cookie cutter to get 4 small star shapes out of the pineapple pieces. Thread 3 pieces of cheese and 1 each of the tomato, grape and pineapple pieces on to each skewer.
Poke the skewer ends into the orange half to make a hedgehog shape.
Egg on Your Face!
Ingredients
2 hard-boiled eggs
8 small pieces of red capsicum
4 thin slices of celery
Method
Halve the hard-boiled eggs. Decorate the egg halves with capsicum pieces for ‘eyes’ and celery slices for ‘smiles’. Cut any leftover capsicum
and celery into batons and add to the platter, if desired.
Fruit and Cucumber Shape
Method
Take some small cookie cutters and cut shapes into slices of fruit — rockmelon, mango, watermelon and pineapple are popular choices.
You can also slice some cucumber lengthways and cut shapes from the cucumber strips.