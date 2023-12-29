Lake trail with stunning views

The Lakeside Trail will take you from Kelvin Heights to Jack’s Point. Queenstown is visible here on the right, with views down to Kingston to the left. PHOTOS: TRACEY ROXBURGH

If you’re in the mood to work off the Christmas pavlova, you’re spoiled for choice around Queenstown, thanks to the plethora of walking and biking trails.

If you want to enjoy some idyllic tranquillity at the same time, it can be a bit harder to locate less-populated tracks.

But if you take a little jaunt right to the very end to the end of Peninsula Rd, at Kelvin Heights (keeping the golf course on your right), you’ll happen upon a discreet entrance to one of the most stunning tracks Wakatipu has to offer.

The Lakeside Trail, which you can also access from Jardine Park, via Poplar Dr, will take you all the way to the Jack’s Point Clubhouse.

Along the way, you’ll encounter a couple of secret gardens, some surprising outdoor seating options, and plenty of park benches from which you can just stop and soak it all in.

Along with secret gardens, users of the Lakeside Trail will happen across some surprising seating options.

You’ll end up meandering through parts of the golf course, where, after a couple of hours of gentle exercise, you can refuel and rehydrate.

Changes to the bus routes make it a little tricky to use public transport to return to Kelvin Heights from there, so if you’re not keen on doing beating the feet again, it’s best to phone a friend to pick you up, or drop a separate vehicle at your end destination.

Graded an easy-intermediate walking track, but intermediate: grade 3 mountain biking, the track itself is fairly flat, with a few gritty uphill and downhill sections and its fair share of tight and blind corners, meaning the odd cyclist you’ll come across if you’re walking tends to take it a bit easier.

How’s the serenity? The views from the Lakeside Trail, which hugs the eastern side of Lake Wakatipu from Kelvin Heights to Jack’s Point, are some of the best you’ll find in Queenstown.

You’ll have cellphone reception the entire way to send snaps to your friends and family of some of the most stunning scenery, from a vantage point you don’t otherwise get, straight across Lake Wakatipu to Cecil Peak and Halfway Bay, along the way.

Once you’ve got your exercise fix, be sure to pop into Country Lane, in Hansen Rd, opposite the Queenstown Events Centre.

Recent winners of the Queenstown Business Awards’ People’s Choice Award, the owners of the bespoke shopping precinct have given new life to old buildings, including camping ground cabins and a former church, leasing spaces to small local start-up businesses.

They include a coffee roastery, boutique jewellery shop and workroom, where you can also take classes, a vintage and pre-loved clothing business, second-hand book store, patisserie, dog-grooming salon, barber, hairdresser, massage and holistic therapies and the Buzzstop Honey Centre.

For more information, see countrylane.nz

— Tracey Roxburgh