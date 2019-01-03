Nova Cafe's doughnuts

03doughnut_080318.jpg Photo: ODT files

Makes 15

Ingredients

1150g white flour

200g butter

40g yeast

500ml milk

2 eggs

2 Tbsp white sugar

2 tsp vanilla essence

Method

Heat milk for 2 minutes in microwave, add butter and egg and stir until mixture is a firm, silky consistence.

Add the flour and yeast to the mixture and stir until the dough is evenly mixed.

Prove at room temperature for 30 minutes to allow dough to rise.

Divide into 15 pieces and roll into balls.

Let prove for another 10-15 minutes.

Deep fry for 5 minutes on each side.

Dust straight away with cinnamon and sugar.

Serve with freshly whipped cream and jam.