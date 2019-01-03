Nova Cafe's doughnuts

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Makes 15
Ingredients
1150g white flour
200g butter
40g yeast
500ml milk
2 eggs
2 Tbsp white sugar
2 tsp vanilla essence
Method
Heat milk for 2 minutes in microwave, add butter and egg and stir until mixture is a firm, silky consistence.
Add the flour and yeast to the mixture and stir until the dough is evenly mixed.
Prove at room temperature for 30 minutes to allow dough to rise.
Divide into 15 pieces and roll into balls.
Let prove for another 10-15 minutes.
Deep fry for 5 minutes on each side.
Dust straight away with cinnamon and sugar.
Serve with freshly whipped cream and jam.