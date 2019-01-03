Thursday, 3 January 2019

Nova Cafe's doughnuts

    Photo: ODT files
    Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

    Makes 15

    Ingredients
    1150g white flour
    200g butter
    40g yeast
    500ml milk
    2 eggs
    2 Tbsp white sugar
    2 tsp vanilla essence

    Method
    Heat milk for 2 minutes in microwave, add butter and egg and stir until mixture is a firm, silky consistence.

    Add the flour and yeast to the mixture and stir until the dough is evenly mixed.

    Prove at room temperature for 30 minutes to allow dough to rise.

    Divide into 15 pieces and roll into balls.

    Let prove for another 10-15 minutes.

    Deep fry for 5 minutes on each side.

    Dust straight away with cinnamon and sugar.

    Serve with freshly whipped cream and jam.

