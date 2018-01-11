Q&A: Confessions of a GP

Aspiring Medical Centre general practitioner Simon Brebner is known for his flair and eccentricity within the community. Photo: Supplied

Why do you do what you do?

Who knows what goes through our heads at 18 when we make career decisions? I choose to become a doctor and I've been fortunate that I haven't wanted to change my direction. I find the work stimulating and the opportunity to sit alongside patients a privilege.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

My partner Laura. We live in separate houses and have busy lives, which means we don't see as much of each other as we'd like. It would be great to catch up with her and spend an evening together!

What is your earliest memory?

Being at home and Dad building what seemed an enormous stone wall.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

A marine biologist. I loved everything to do with the ocean and devoured Jacques Cousteau books and documentaries. With my first mask I found 50c at the bottom of a swimming pool and was hooked.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

Come on, I'm not going near that! Thirty-five years on and I'm still summoning up the courage to apologise.

Property aside, what's the most extravagant thing you've bought?

I've never regretted any piece of sports equipment I've bought but I do own 11 wetsuits. Something for every occasion.

Who would play you in the film of your life?

Me, but slightly younger with more grace.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Having a beer after a long day when I had planned an alcohol-free night.

What would be your dream job?

Something where you're contributing to the greater good, enjoy the support of work colleagues, feel satisfied you've done your best at the end of each day, get paid a fair wage and have excellent long holidays.

What single thing would improve the quality of your life?

More energy. I'd like to get a bit more done in my day before I reach that point I give up and read, watch Netflix or just stare out the window.

What keeps you awake at night?

My dog snoring under the bed.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart. It's always cheered me up!