The world came and went, leaving paradise behind

Karitane resident Allan Anderson stands by the bay. Photo: Christine O'Connor

These days, Karitane is a peaceful sanctuary, away from the rat race of civilisation.

But it hasn’t always been like that.

During the past 180 years, it has gone from being a busy Maori kaik (undefended village) where giant moa were hunted to a large whaling station that processed southern rights and humpbacks.

It later became a large farming settlement and fishing port, and more recently the area became prominent for being the home of late pioneering paediatrician, psychiatrist and founder of the Plunket Society Sir Truby King.

The first of a string of New Zealand neonatal care institutions, known as Karitane Hospitals, was established there by Sir Truby, and even more recently the area was the home of the former Cherry Farm psychiatric hospital.

Since the hospital’s closure in 1992, Karitane has become known as a "picturesque, small and sleepy coastal village" nestled alongside the Waikouaiti River, 25 minutes north of Dunedin.

Commercial fisherman Allan Anderson has lived there all his life and says the beaches, rocky coastline and waters around Karitane have always been a playground for him and his family.

Not only is there great fishing, swimming and "world-class" surfing spots along the coastline, it is a diver’s paradise with the world’s largest sea cave network nearby.

It also has an abundance of wildlife, including albatrosses, seals, dolphins and the occasional whale, and the Hawksbury Lagoon Wildlife Refuge provides an ideal habitat for birds, particularly wetland species.

"The place has so many treasures to explore."

He said now that the village was no longer a busy fishing port and a centre for paediatric and psychiatric treatment, it had become an ideal holiday destination.

Only about 360 people lived there during the year, but during the school holidays the population tripled.

Despite the influx, the village remained a quaint and quiet haven, Mr Anderson said.

"It’s a popular holiday spot because it has good beaches, a nice estuary and the peninsula has good walks."But it’s all about the beach, really — that’s why people come here."

He said visiting Karitane was like stepping back into life in the 1950s.

"It’s quiet and a great place to relax and unwind because it’s away from the main drag and all the people and traffic.

"If you’re looking to get away from the rest of the world and listen to the surf and the sea birds, this is the place to do it."

Karitane

• Population: About 360

• Site of a pre-European Maori village where giant moa were hunted

• Site of a whaling station from 1837

• Home of late pioneering paediatrician, psychiatrist and founder of the Plunket Society Sir Truby King

• First site of a string of New Zealand neonatal care institutions known as Karitane Hospitals

• Karitane yellow — an informal name for a baby-excrement-coloured shade of yellow

• Former home of the Cherry Farm psychiatric hospital