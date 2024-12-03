Plenty to see and do on a Northland road trip

Ngātokimatawhaorua, the world’s largest ceremonial war canoe, at Waitangi Treaty Grounds. PHOTO: TOURISM NZ-WAITANGI

Starting and finishing in Auckland, the Twin Coast Discovery Highway is a signposted loop around the northern tip of Aotearoa New Zealand’s North Island.

It heads up the east coast to the tip of the North Island, Cape Reinga, following State Highway 1, and then south down the west coast following SH12, although the entire loop is also sometimes shown on maps as the Twin Coast Discovery Highway.

It’s a journey through the subtropical, beach-strewn, forest-studded north of the country. There is history and culture galore — both Māori and European settlement of New Zealand began here — and more tours, cruises and adventure outings than you can count in the Bay of Islands area.

Highlights include the Matakana Coast north of Auckland, a stretch of coastline dotted with deserted bays and small islands and home to lots of boutique wineries and art and craft galleries; the historic township of Russell, the first European settlement in Aotearoa New Zealand; and Waitangi in the beautiful Bay of Islands, where the country’s most important historic and cultural site, the Waitangi Treaty House and grounds, are situated. It’s where the Declaration of Independence and the country’s founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi, were both signed. Another highlight is joining a cultural tour at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, guiding you through more than 1000 years of the country’s history, from the arrival of Kupe, the first Polynesian to discover Aotearoa New Zealand, through to the present day. Book online (waitangi.org.nz/visit/guided-tours).

Heading into Omapere. PHOTO: LEE ATKINSON

Slide down Te Paki, the largest sand dunes in the southern hemisphere near Cape Reinga, where the Tasman Sea meets the Pacific Ocean, and explore the spectacular Ninety Mile Beach, which lives up to its name.

Driving south along the west coast as you head back to Auckland, you’ll pass through Omapere on the edge of Hokianga Harbour, also known as Te Kohanga o Te Tai Tokerau (the nest of the northern tribes), Kupe’s landing place and the central point from which most Northland Māori trace their ancestry.

Take a walk in Waipoua Kauri Forest, home to the largest trees in New Zealand (and second-largest in the world) including Tane Mahuta (God of the Forest) more than 1500 years old and the largest living kauri in the world.

And don’t forget to sample some of the fabulous seafood and local wine before you leave Northland, because this part of the country is famous for its gourmet produce.

This is a road trip that offers something for everyone, whatever your interests.

The trip

Twin Coast Discovery, North Island, New Zealand

How long?: About a week.

When to go: Winter (Jun-Aug) tends to be windy and wet, summer and autumn (Dec-May) have the best weather.

Drive rating: Easy, mostly sealed roads.

Total distance: Around 800km.

More information: northlandnz.com

The book

Ultimate Road Trips, by Lee Atkinson.

Published by Hardie Grant Explore.

Photography by Lee Atkinson and others.