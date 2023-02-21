From sea to sky, birdie to eagle

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This is the scene. It’s early September, and after loading our golf clubs and luggage into the back of our hire car at Vancouver International Airport, we set the sat nav to Whistler, a 135 km drive, incorporating the scenic Sea-to-Sky Highway (also known as Highway 99), with stunning scenery of the Pacific Ocean, rugged mountain peaks, glistening lakes and waterfalls at every turn. It’s the start of our week-long British Columbia golf journey — teeing it up on some of the best golf courses around Whistler, Vancouver Island and Vancouver.
Alas, we only have time to play two of the courses — Nicklaus North and Chateau Whistler (also known as the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club).
Distinctly different from the other Whistler golf properties, Chateau Whistler is carved from the side of Blackcomb Mountain with dramatic elevation changes of more than 120m. Most people playing here opt to take a power cart, but we opted to walk.
"Are you sure you are up for it guys," the starter said with a look on his face as though we planned to walk blindfolded across a minefield. Making things easier were the snazzy state-of-the-art pull trolleys that wouldn’t look out of place in the gardening section of a DIY store — sporting huge mountain bike wheels and a handy metal basket for odds and ends. Chateau Whistler is a heart-pumping golf workout not to be missed, marching along pristine fairways that climb and plummet, through massive granite outcroppings, glacier-fed creeks and majestic centuries-old Douglas firs.
The bear essentials
Everything at the Nicklaus North Golf Course seems to revolve around bears — the black variety that inhabits the region. For starters, the pro shop is stuffed with enough Golden Bear gear to keep Jack Nicklaus clothed for a lifetime without visiting a laundry.
"In fact one has been spotted out near the snack shack today."
After constantly looking over his shoulder, Paul proceeds to stiff a 6-iron to half a-metre and sinks his first birdie of the day; must have been all that adrenaline. For the remainder of the round we keep a close eye out for the local wildlife, but alas, the closest we come to a David Attenborough moment is when we discover what looks suspiciously like a pile of bear droppings next to the 14th green!
After munching on steak sandwiches washed down with a couple of Arnold Palmers (half lemonade and half iced tea) at the club’s Sea to Sky Grill we continue to Horseshoe Bay for the 95-minute ferry crossing to the port of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. BC Ferries is known for showcasing British Columbia’s spectacular scenery and proud maritime history and travelling this way is like a mini-cruise in itself.
Nearby Victoria is the capital city of British Columbia with a fascinating history preserved in the city’s many museums and heritage buildings. The picturesque Inner Harbour is the hub of downtown activity and bustles with kayaks, yachts, whale watching boats and float planes.
There’s no question of roughing it here, with suites so spacious you need a map to find your way around.
Olympic golf
A short drive from Bear Mountain is Olympic View Golf Club, another excellent Vancouver Island course. Here, it’s all about tranquillity, seclusion and nature, with the magnificence of the Olympic Mountains, soaring bald eagles, grazing deer and two waterfalls including a spectacular 18m tumbling behind the green of the par 4 17th — one of the most photographed golf holes in British Columbia.
"Olympic View Golf Club was the first course in British Columbia that Tiger Woods played in 1994 in a US amateur event, and of course he won it," president of Golf Vancouver Island, Jason Lowe says as we enjoy lunch in the clubhouse restaurant after our round.
We also learn from Jason that if you make par or less on the 97m par-3 16th, you’re better than Tiger Woods, who bogeyed the hole two days in a row even though it’s rated the course’s easiest hole.
"There are around 50 courses here and the Vancouver Island Golf Trail (that showcases a dozen or so of the best courses), that starts in Victoria and stretches 250km to the Campbell River, with a few hours driving between them," he tells us.
"Along with Olympic View and Bear Mountain, my picks would also include, Storey Creek Golf Club and Fairwinds Golf Club."
After a late afternoon ferry crossing from Swartz Bay to the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal, we arrive back in Vancouver, set against a stunning natural backdrop of mountains and ocean.
If you still have enough time and energy for teeing it up, other courses in the Vancouver area include: Northview Golf & Country Club, featuring two Arnold Palmer championship courses (Canal and Ridge), Mayfair Lakes Golf & Country Club near the airport, a Lee Trevino public course at Swaneset Bay Resort & Country Club, and be greeted by the stylish caddies dressed like Payne Stewart at Westwood Plateau Golf & Country Club, which offers glorious views of Lower Vancouver from several holes.
It has been a long way to come for six rounds in eight days, but as we pack away our clubs for our flight home, we are already discussing another British Columbia golf trip — with images of the stunning scenery, local wildlife and well-struck drives soaring towards a backdrop of forested mountain slopes etched firmly in our minds.