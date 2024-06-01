Six reserves and a climb on Oamaru circuit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
You can start the Skyline Walkway on State Highway 1 at Orwell St. It’s nice to warm up on the flat as pretty soon there’s some steep climbing with instant views over Oamaru.
There’s a couple of interesting detours — a pocket of bush and an old quarry site. But the best bit is the sense of walking the top of a wall between town and country. Out east is the Kakanui Range and down below, the big piece of whitestone art that is Oamaru.
Round a corner into suburbia and randomly there’s a giant dome of smooth, white modernist art.
An arboretum of labelled eucalyptus trees creates a mini Australia. Knobbles of bark are made out of flesh gone wrong.
The route now joins the Alps2Ocean Trail, with burnt out cyclists nearing the end of their journey at Oamaru Harbour.
Head back to the start along the waterfront, with the sound of the sea on one side and the view of the hills you just walked visible on the inland skyline.