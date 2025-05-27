Almost 800 homes written off in NSW flooding

Sue Allport stands with a woman outside her home which was hit by flooding, in Glenthorne, NSW. Photo: Reuters

The number of completely destroyed homes from inundating floods in NSW has doubled to about 800 as flood-weary communities sensing some relief with weather conditions set to ease.

SES spokesman Matt Heap told AAP on Tuesday that 794 homes in the Mid North Coast region of NSW have been deemed as unfit for living in after more than 5000 damage assessments were conducted.

That figure of uninhabitable dwellings is expected to sharply rise throughout the day.

At the peak of the flooding, 50,000 people were isolated as delivering critical food supplies becomes a major priority to areas where roads are cut off.

The natural disaster that has cost five lives and kept about 12,000 people isolated.

But weather conditions are set to ease from Wednesday after damaging winds pass through the region first.

"We do have damaging wind warnings ... that includes the high elevated parts of the Mid North Coast and northern Hunter," senior meteorologist Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

"We could see showers develop this afternoon with strong and gusty winds but those conditions should ease tonight and then they'll clear out by Wednesday."

With all eyes on the rapidly changing weather conditions, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is also set to visit the region on Tuesday.

On Monday, he announced 70 Australian Defence Force personnel would be dispatched to help with recovery and mop-up efforts.

Affected locals have been picking up muddied possessions and surveying damage, while drones have been used to drop hay to isolated farms and for aerial welfare checks at properties.

Nadia Zarb, artist and gallery owner in Taree, one of the worst-hit towns, said she could not have coped without community support.

"We've got the best community, we've got the support around us and I couldn't ask for anything more," she told AAP.

Michael Kemp, state MP for Oxley - which covers four local government areas on the Mid North Coast - said it was tough seeing "people's livelihoods on the side of the kerb".

A member of the Fire and Rescue New South Wales empties mud removed from a flooded property in Smithtown, NSW. Photo: Reuters

Insurers have so far received more than 4000 claims.

The crisis has prompted federal-state natural disaster recovery arrangements, including small loans for business, which have been activated for 19 local government areas.

"I can assure everybody on the mid-north coast that those agencies are working around the clock to get those communities back up on their feet," Premier Chris Minns said.

But NSW Nationals leader Dugald Saunders said farmers needed more than loans to help recover from the disaster.

"What they need is a helping hand in the form of a grant to enable them to uplift their business," Mr Saunders told AAP in Taree.

"The feeling is a little bit starting to get angry now as people wonder where the support actually is."

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell has also warned about looting after two men, both aged 20, were arrested for allegedly stealing property amid flood clean up.

"The impact of this weather event has been unimaginable and to think they now have to be concerned about hanging on to whatever property they have left is a disgrace," he said.

"Stealing from people vulnerable during hard times like these is un-Australian."