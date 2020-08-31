Monday, 31 August 2020

Australia reports record one-day rise in Covid-19 deaths

    Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews arrives for a press conference. Photo: Getty Images
    Australia reported a record daily rise in Covid-19 deaths on Monday, although the number of new infections in the country's virus epicentre fell to a near two-month low.

    Victoria state said its Covid-19 death toll rose by 41, including 22 fatalities which came from aged care facilities in the weeks leading up to Aug 27. Australia's previous one-day high for Covid-19 deaths was recorded on Aug 25 when 25 people died.

    Victoria state said it has detected 73 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since July 3, with the capital Melbourne four weeks into a six-week lowdown.

    Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 Covid-19 infections and 652 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than other developed countries. 

    Reuters
