Body found after father falls from boat in Queensland dam

A body has been found after a man fell overboard from a broken-down boat at a Queensland dam.

Police say they believe it is the body of the 40-year-old man who has been missing since the incident on Saturday.

A family of six - including four children - were on board the boat at Kinchant Dam near Mackay.

The man and his daughter, aged nine, both went overboard and the girl was rescued shortly after.

Water police and specialist divers were tasked with searching for her father. His body was found on Monday morning.

The mother and three other children all made it to shore safely.

"Obviously (the family) is very upset about what's happened and we can only imagine the trauma they're going through," Senior Sergeant Trevor Robson said.

"You wouldn't wish it on your worst enemy."

The dam, which is a popular spot for recreational activities like boating, water sports and fishing, is closed.