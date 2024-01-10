Flood threat continues as Aussies try to mop up

Flooding in the town of Rochester, in Victoria. Photo: Getty

Victorian communities remain under threat from floodwaters with more homes expected to be inundated.

The state was poised to remain mostly dry on Wednesday; however, the flooding emergency was expected to shift towards Mooroopna and Shepparton, before heading to Echuca.

A watch and act alert was in place for the Goulburn River on Tuesday evening, extending from Mooroopna and Shepparton, to south of Lake Eildon.

Victoria State Emergency Service chief officer Tim Wiebusch earlier warned communities along the Goulburn River to expect possible road closures and overland flooding.

The river at the rural village of Murchison was slated to reach a moderate-level peak of 10.5m late on Wednesday morning, while Shepparton was expected to exceed the minor flood level on Wednesday afternoon.

Moderate flooding was possible at Shepparton from Thursday morning.

From Kialla to Shepparton, up to 20 properties might be inundated with above-floor flooding, and a further 150 properties could have their land or surrounding streets flooded, Mr Wiebusch said.

"Now is the time to prepare," he said on Tuesday afternoon.

"Make sure you have up to three days supplies so that you can, if you do become isolated, work through that period."

The Goulburn River at Seymour - which peaked at 6.8m on Monday afternoon - was expected to rise again to 6.2m on Tuesday.

A watch and act remained in place on Tuesday evening for the Campaspe River from Barnadown to Rochester, where the river peaked on Tuesday morning and authorities warned it was unsafe to return.

The river at Rochester could fall beneath the moderate flooding level overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, authorities said.

SES volunteers were on Tuesday taking stock of the damage in Rochester through impact assessments.

A moderate flood warning was also active as of Tuesday for the Bendigo and Bullock Creeks but floodwaters were expected to continue to move downstream through Wednesday and Thursday.

Minor flooding was expected at Echuca, along the Murray River, later in the week, Mr Wiebusch warned.

Mount Dandenong Tourist Road at Ferny Creek in Melbourne's southeast was slated to remain closed for up to a week after a landslide.

The owner of an empty kayak seen floating down the Mitchell River near Dargo on Tuesday was later found safe and well in the area.

Queensland flooding

Troops are set to have boots on the ground in far north Queensland as the region recovers from record flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Jasper.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged Australian Defence Force support for the devastated area with another announcement expected on Wednesday.

Mr Albanese flew north with Queensland Premier Steven Miles on Tuesday afternoon, flying over flood-ravaged Cape Tribulation.

"We know there is more to do and that is why today the federal government has approved further assistance from the Australian Defence Force in the form of personnel, equipment but also temporary accommodation," he told reporters.

It is understood tourism operators are expected to benefit from the mooted Wednesday announcement after Mr Albanese and the premier stay overnight in Cairns.

The prime minister and Mr Miles on Tuesday unveiled a $20 million disaster relief package for the state's southeast which was hit hard by storms over the Christmas-New Year period.

It occurred after the far north was devastated by record rainfall and flooding in the wake of Cyclone Jasper.

Overall an extra $50 million is expected for Queensland's storm and cyclone recovery effort.

Queensland's southeast may once again be struck by severe storms as it rebuilds.

A major recovery effort that may take years to complete is under way after seven people died in storm-related incidents, with Scenic Rim, Logan and the Gold Coast the worst hit in the southeast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned Scenic Rim could be in for another drenching on Wednesday.

"There is a chance right throughout the state of seeing more stock-standard storms but that severity is in the Granite Belt and Scenic Rim areas," the bureau's Patch Clapp said.

More details about the southeast's wild weather have been revealed after a tornado wreaked havoc on the Gold Coast on Christmas Day while Logan and Scenic Rim endured storms and flash flooding.

Mr Miles said there had been 3.5 million lightning strikes over the holiday period, compared to 38,000 during the same period in 2022.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick has estimated the state's repair bill will be $2 billion but expects that figure to rise.