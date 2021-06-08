Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Mass arrests in Australia after huge crime bust

    An international law enforcement operation against organised criminal activity has resulted in mass arrests and struck what the Australian prime minister describes as a "heavy blow" against crime gangs.

    More than 100 organised crime members have been arrested in Australia as part of the operation, initiated after the United States' FBI decrypted "Anom", an online communications platform used by gang figures.

    The communications found on the platform included 21 murder plots, gun distribution and mass drug trafficking, federal police say.

    The operation is three years in the making.

    Australian Federal Police said on Tuesday it had seized 3.7 tonnes of drugs, 104 weapons and almost $45 million in cash as part of the operation.

    Offenders are linked to the Australian-based Italian mafia, outlaw motorcycle gangs, Asian crime syndicates and Albanian organised crime figures.

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the AFP operation, known as Operation Ironside, had struck a "heavy blow" against criminals.

    "The operation puts Australia at the forefront of the fight against criminals who peddle in human misery and ultimately, it will keep our communities and Australians safe," he told reporters on Tuesday.

    "Illicit drug use ruins lives and fuels organised crime."

    New Zealand authorities have also arrested 35 people for alleged drug dealing and money laundering, seizing some $NZ3.7 million ($A3.4 million) in assets.

