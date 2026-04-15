Irish lawmakers quit over govt's response to fuel protests

Protesters listen to speeches on O'Connell Street in Dublin on the sixth day of a national protest against rising fuel prices at the weekend. Photo: Getty

Two lawmakers backing the Irish government have withdrawn their support in protest over its response to a wave of public demonstrations against surging fuel prices, reducing the coalition's majority in parliament to five seats.

The coalition still won a confidence vote 92-78. The government called the vote in response to an opposition no-confidence motion after hauliers, farmers and agricultural workers blockaded oil infrastructure and left about a third of Ireland's petrol stations without fuel last week. But the loss of support was an unexpected blow.

The defections signal growing strain on the coalition of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, which relies on independent lawmakers for its slim majority. With global fuel prices expected to remain high, the government faces the prospect of further public anger.

The disruption ended on Monday after ministers announced 505 million euros in spending increases and tax cuts to soften the impact on consumers and businesses, on top of a 250 million euro package introduced three weeks ago.

However, junior minister for agriculture Michael Healy-Rae said that was not enough and resigned from his role. His brother and fellow rural independent lawmaker, Danny, also voted against the government, further cutting its majority.

"Because of the fact that I believe this government has let the people of Ireland down, I will be voting no confidence in the leader of the country and I will be tendering my resignation," Michael Healy-Rae told parliament.

A group that had gathered outside parliament to protest against the government cheered him when he later spoke to reporters.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin earlier rejected accusations that the government was not providing enough support and said the funding to date was proportionately the largest assistance package of any European country.

The Healy-Raes were among nine independent lawmakers whose support helped the centre-right parties of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail return to government just over a year ago.

Martin can now only rely on the support of 92 lawmakers, with 87 seats required for a majority.

"They still have a reasonable majority and the lesson of history of Irish coalition politics is that governments tend to endure but the big question left is what they can achieve in the face of these ongoing global challenges," said Theresa Reidy, politics professor at University College Cork.