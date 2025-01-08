Missing hiker found alive nearly two weeks later

Hadi Nazari was found after nearly two weeks missing in the Australian Alps. Photo: Facebook

After almost two weeks missing in the rugged terrain of the Australian Alps, Melbourne man Hadi Nazari has been found alive.

The 23-year-old was found by hikers about 3.15pm on Wednesday, near Blue Lake in Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales Police said.

Mr Nazari is being assessed by paramedics after being winched to the search command post.

He was reported missing on Boxing Day by two friends after he failed to arrive at a campground where they had arranged to meet.

He had last been seen descending the Hannels Spur trail near Geehi, between Khancoban and Thredbo, about 2.30pm on December 26.

Rubbish, hiking poles, a campfire, lighter and camera belonging to Mr Nazari had been found in the search.

Finding Mr Nazari alive after almost two weeks was an incredible outcome, NSW Police Inspector Josh Broadfoot said.

"We never gave up hope of finding him and we are elated we can return him safely to his family," he said.