Missing mum's ute found months after disappearance

Missing Queensland mother Tayla Spies' vehicle has been found about 40km from where it was last seen. Photo: HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND POLICE

The vehicle of a missing mother has been found near where it was last seen before she disappeared months ago.

Tayla Spies' Toyota Hilux was last spotted at an intersection in Surat, west of Brisbane, on February 2, police said.

More than two months later, police have located the 29-year-old's ute in Noorindoo about 40km north of Surat.

Police were called to a Yuleba-Surat Road property about 3pm on Thursday after reports of a white Toyota Hilux matching Ms Spies' vehicle.

"Detectives have confirmed the vehicle to be Tayla's after locating property in the vehicle belonging to the missing person," police said in a statement on Friday.

An initial search of the surrounding area failed to locate Ms Spies and police will continue looking on Friday.

The Roma mother's disappearance in February sparked a widespread search spanning 9000sq km, with her family issuing a heartfelt plea for information.

"The pain and enormity of her absence increases with each day that passes and the worry is consuming us all," her sister Rebecca Spies said in a statement in February.

"My sister Tayla is funny, brave, thoughtful, and is always there for people when they need her.

"She loves her family wholeheartedly and never lets us forget it."

Police had earlier confirmed Ms Spies - believed to be a mother of three - had left a Dalby hotel about 8am on February 2 and travelled west towards Surat.

Her vehicle was last seen at the intersection of Surat's Burrowes Street and Cordelia Street around 11.10am.

Police later released CCTV footage of Ms Spies purchasing fuel about 9.30am on February 2 in Condamine before continuing west.

Ms Spies is described as Caucasian with brown shoulder-length hair, blue eyes, a slim build and about 170cm tall. She has the word KARMA tattooed on her chest.

Anyone with information should contact police.