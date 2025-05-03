Polls close on election day as Australians await winner

There can be only one winner: counting has begun on who will form Australia's next government. Photos: Getty Images

Polls have closed across eastern states and the count has begun to determine the make up of Australia's next federal parliament.

After a five-week campaign, results will be soon be known for who will lead the nation for the next three years.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will watch the vote count come in from Sydney, while Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will spend election night in his home city of Brisbane.

Labor has been ahead in the polls throughout the campaign with a second term in office in their sights, but the coalition is hoping to defy history and claim a miracle win.

A hung parliament, where neither party claim the 76 seats needed to form majority government, is also touted as a possibility on election night.

Labor sent out text messages to voters during polling day about the Greens' decision to not preference Labor in the ultra-marginal Victorian seat of Deakin, held by the Liberals.

"Preferences are critical in keeping Dutton out and this decision by Adam Bandt will put in jeopardy Labor forming government," the text message reads.

The coalition is looking to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat opinion polls have predicted.

In the nation's capital, Canberrans took advantage of the city's democratic heritage by voting at Old Parliament House.

In Victoria, Kooyong MP Monique Ryan was being stopped by a journalist when a bird in a tree pooped on her.

The Liberals are desperate to wrest the seat back from the teal independent, which was previously held by former treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

At Mount Nelson Primary School in Hobart, a twist was added to the treats on offer in addition to the beloved democracy sausage.

Jacqui Lambingtons, eClair Chandlers and Brown's Brownies have made cake stall appearances as part of the fun.

Christine Palmer, a school parent managing the cake stall, said the kids had come up with the names.

Creative cake stalls have popped up all around the country, including a sign in Sydney "Make Australia Bake Again" and the "Crumpet of Patriots".

Millions of voters interrupted their regular Saturday activities to cast their ballots.

In Western Australia, which was crucial to delivering Mr Albanese his 2022 election win, independent MP Kate Chaney is fighting to hang onto her marginal seat of Curtin.

Casting her vote at a primary school in Perth's wealthier suburbs, she said the attack ads had been "thicker, faster and more desperate".

"The major parties are deeply threatened by the idea of a parliament that actually holds them to account," she told reporters.

"The hardest part is probably this part, the constant media scrutiny and the personal attacks ... this is the reason more people don't want to go into politics."

Mr Albanese is aiming to become the first prime minister since 2004 to win back-to-back elections, while Mr Dutton fights to overcome history as the first leader since 1931 to unseat a government after one term.

Speaking at the MCG in Melbourne earlier on Saturday, the prime minister said Labor was after the "holy grail" of winning back-to-back elections.

He did the rounds on morning TV, giving a number of interviews.

Anthony Albanese and son Nathan voted together in the prime minister's Sydney electorate.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers urged Australians to vote for stability in a period of global uncertainty.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity that the people of Australia have given us and we seek another term with humility," he said.

The final YouGov poll before election day shows Labor in the box seat to form majority government.

The poll, provided to AAP, has Labor ahead 52.2 per cent to 47.8 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

Mr Albanese also leads Mr Dutton 51 per cent to 34 per cent as preferred prime minister.

Labor went into election day with 78 seats, while the coalition had 57 in the 150-seat House of Representatives.

By Andrew Brown