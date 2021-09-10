Nine deaths, 1542 new cases in New South Wales

gladys_berejiklian_.jpg NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. File photo

New South Wales has reported 1542 new locally-acquired cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths, as the entire state remains locked down.

Police are cracking down on compliance measures as authorities battle to contain the spread of the virulent Delta strain.

However, some regional areas of NSW, such as the north coast and the Riverina, will exit lockdown on Saturday.

The nine deaths reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday comprise a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, two people in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s and a woman in her 80s.

There are currently 1156 patients in NSW in hospital, 207 in intensive care and 89 ventilated.

Meanwhile, Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday denied going against health advice by unveiling plans to reopen for the fully vaccinated at 70 percent double-dose coverage, but acknowledged her need to "weigh up health advice with public policy".

The unvaccinated in NSW have a little over a month to get double-jabbed if they want to visit friends, dine out, travel to the regions or go to the barber or gym.

Under a roadmap out of lockdown announced by Ms Berejiklian on Thursday, a suite of restrictions will be eased when 70 percent of the state's eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

These freedoms will only be restored for the fully vaccinated.

Ms Berejiklian denied reports that Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant wanted to wait until NSW reached 85 percent coverage before reopening.

The premier insisted Dr Chant signed off on the plan.

But she also admitted the government's job was to consider a number of factors including mental health, freedom of movement and relationships.

Ms Berejiklian reiterated, however, that current lockdown settings would remain in place until the 70 per cent milestone is reached, likely in mid-October.

As a sole exception, up to five fully vaccinated NSW residents outside the 12 western Sydney council areas of concern can from Monday convene for picnics.

Those inside the 12 council areas of concern can have picnics solely with other members of their household.

The government on Friday is also set to unveil the HSC timetable for 2021, which was pushed back due to the outbreak and a return in Sydney to remote learning.