Road tax floated for Australia's EV users

File photo: Getty Images

Australia's electric car drivers could be hit with a road tax, with one federal frontbencher saying it's a "sensible" move as more people switch to EVs.

Ahead of the federal government's productivity roundtable next week, the idea of a road tax has been floated as an idea to ensure money is set aside for road upkeep.

The possibility was flagged by Treasurer Jim Chalmers during a speech in June, saying he was working with the states and territories "on the future of road-user charging" for EVs.

Dr Chalmers is meeting with transport industry leaders on Monday, ahead of next week's roundtable.

While the federal government has maintained the issue was for states and territories, frontbencher Tanya Plibersek said the idea of a tax for EV users made sense.

"I don't think anything's happening tomorrow, but I do think it's sensible ... for the states and territories, to look long term at what they do, to make sure that there's enough money to build the roads that people want to drive on," she told Seven's Sunrise programme.

"It's no secret that as the number of petrol vehicles and diesel vehicles goes down, the tax from fuel excise decreases (and) that means less money for building and maintaining roads.

"The states and territories have been looking at this for some time."

Money collected as part of the fuel excise is allocated for fixing roads, but concerns have been raised there will be less set aside in coming years as the number of EVs on the roads increases.

Victoria tried to put in place a two cent per kilometre charge on EV users in 2023, but the proposal was overruled by the High Court.

New Zealand has a scheme in place for road-user charges for EVs, with petrol cars soon to be added to the tax.

Coalition senator Jane Hume said more needed to be done to fix ailing roads, which a broader road tax could achieve.

"The fuel excise has been a shrinking tax base, and it's one of the few taxes that's hypothecated for road maintenance," she told Sky News.

"The rise of EVs is something that has happened exponentially in the last few years.

"We want to make sure that those EV users are making sure that they're responsible for road maintenance in the same way that petrol and diesel car users are."