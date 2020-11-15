Sunday, 15 November 2020

Tourists blamed for massive Fraser Island blaze

    1. News
    2. Australia

    Firefighters battling a massive month-old bushfire on Queensland's Fraser Island face another challenging day.

    The fire is burning on multiple fronts 1.2km north of Cathedrals Beach campground and headed south, the Department of Environment said on Sunday.

    "Conditions are breezy. It's forecast to be a hot one. As the temperature rises that will likely ramp up the fire," a spokeswoman told AAP.

    Tourists are believed to have started the blaze after they lit an unauthorised campfire about a month ago.

    Queensland Fire and Emergency crews are assisting rangers on the World Heritage-listed national park.

    Campers who were near to the fire have been evacuated to the southern end of the island.

    AAP
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter