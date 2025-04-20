Warning over Australia's social media ban for kids

Stock photo: Getty

A social media ban could push children towards consuming harmful content in secret as experts warn it is not a blanket solution to reduce online risks.

The world will be watching when Australia implements a social media ban for children under 16 years, due to take effect by December 2025.

The laws passed by federal parliament in 2024 will capture platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

Platforms will have to take reasonable steps to prevent under-16s from creating accounts, and face $A50 million fines for systemic breaches of the new rules.

But experts warn kids will likely find a way around the ban and could be steered towards unregulated and potentially harmful online content.

In particular, young boys could be at risk of consuming harmful content in secret.

Family and child counsellor Jacintha Field has asked children directly what they think of the ban.

"Their response is that they'll just use their parents' date of birth. Kids are really smart and they are extremely tech savvy," she told AAP.

"They will find a way around it and when you take things away from children, they just want it more."

Exemptions to the ban will apply for health and education services including YouTube, Messenger Kids, WhatsApp, Kids Helpline and Google Classroom.

Online gaming platforms will also be exempt.

Ms Field said the blanket ban on other platforms could result in children feeling disconnected from each other and lead to them potentially seeking that connection on the dark web.

"Rather than a blanket ban, it should be tested slowly within different age groups or schools to see the ramifications on mental health," she said.

"Taking it away all together can create isolation and make kids feel like they don't belong."

Ms Field warned boys were most at risk of being pushed down a "rabbit hole" of harmful narratives without oversight.

"If there is a computer in their room we don't know what they're watching or what they're looking at and that can be a problem," Ms Field said.

Referencing popular Netflix drama Adolescence, about a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a young girl, Ms Field said the show opened a lot of necessary conversations among families.

"Adolescence showed to all of us that it could happen to any one of our kids," she said.

The show depicts a toxic online culture and largely hidden world of online misogyny and violence.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has said the social media ban will protect young people from such content.

However, it's been under steady attack from social media companies, and human rights groups saying it impinged on the rights of children.

Ms Field said more education was needed for parents and children on the risks of online harm and how to manage social media consumption.

"We want kids to feel seen, heard and valued," she said.

"There also needs to be a lot more education and sessions within schools to help parents feel supported."