Remains found in bushland confirmed to be missing teen

Pheobe Bishop. Photo: Queensland Police

Human remains found in a national park have been confirmed as missing teenager Pheobe Bishop, who was allegedly murdered by her two housemates.

The remains were found during a search of Good Night Scrub National Park, about an hour from where Pheobe was last seen in southern Queensland, on June 6.

The grim discovery came hours after Pheobe's two housemates James Wood, 34, and Tanika Bromley, 33, were charged with her murder and interfering with a corpse.

Police on Tuesday confirmed the remains belong to Pheobe but the investigation is ongoing.

"Investigations into locating more items of interest in relation to this matter remain ongoing," police said in a statement.

The 17-year-old was last seen near Bundaberg airport about 8.30am on May 15 after booking a trip to Western Australia to see her boyfriend.

Police allege Bromley and Wood drove Pheobe close to the airport in a grey Hyundai but no-one left the car.

Pheobe was allegedly murdered and her body moved more than once from the Good Night Scrub National Park, an hour's drive from the airport.

Police had previously searched the park, saying their investigations indicated evidence may have been moved before officers arrived.

Phone data had led officers to focus their search on the park before human remains were located on June 6.

Police are still appealing for any information regarding the movements of the grey Hyundai IX35 between May 15 to 18 in the Gin Gin area.

There has been an outpouring of grief in the Bundaberg community since Pheobe's death, with hundreds attending candlelit vigils held to celebrate her life.

Pheobe's mother Kylie Johnson spoke at both vigils in Bundaberg and Gin Gin, remembering how her daughter lived life to the fullest.

"Pheobe always sung her own tune," she told a vigil in Gin Gin.

"She loved the people that she loved to every extent of the earth."

Ms Johnson has continued to regularly post updates on social media, thanking the community for their support.

"My Phee Phee would have loved this! Thank you for the love, acceptance and support you all showed," she posted on Facebook on Monday, referencing a convoy in Bundaberg.

Bromley and Wood remain behind bars to face court in August.