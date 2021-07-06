Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Woman found dead in charity bin thought to have got stuck

    West Australian police believe the death of a woman whose body was found in a charity bin south of Perth is not suspicious.

    Emergency services were called to the Baldivis shopping centre around 5am on Tuesday after a member of the public advised someone appeared to be inside the bin.

    A WA Police spokesman said officers were still in the process of removing the body and believed she may have gotten stuck.

    "They've established the circumstances are not suspicious," the spokesman said.

    A report is expected to be prepared for the coroner.

    AAP
