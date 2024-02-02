6-year-old hit by car in Mosgiel

A 6-year-old girl, who dashed across a Mosgiel road for ice cream, has been hospitalised after being hit by a car.

St John said they were notified of the incident in Factory Rd at 3.22pm yesterday and took the girl, whose condition was assessed as moderate, to Dunedin Hospital.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a mother of two was driving and pulled over when she saw an ice cream van.

When she stopped the two girls bolted across the road where one of them was struck.