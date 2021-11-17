69 SDHB staff stood down; 1309 nationwide

Stock photo: Getty Images

Sixty-nine Southern District Health Board staff have been stood down because they were not vaccinated by Monday.

The southern contingent is among a nationwide total of more than 1300.

As at 9am today, 1309 unvaccinated staffers in the total DHB workforce of roughly 80,000 had been stood down after not meeting the Government's vaccination mandate, which dictated all DHB staff must have had their first dose by 11.59pm on Monday.

The SDHB total included 28 nurses, four senior medical officers and six registered medical officers. The 69 staff amounts to two percent of the board's total workforce.

Waikato DHB had the highest number of staff stood down, with 154, followed by Bay of Plenty (123) and Counties Manukau (119).

However, the DHBs with the highest proportion of unvaccinated staff stood down were Northland, Taranaki, Nelson-Marlborough and West Coast - all on 4 per cent.

Respectively, the four DHBs had stood down 105, 54, 110 and 10 staff.

The overwhelming majority of stood-down staff - where their employment was named - were nurses at 463.

A total of 723 staff had been defined as "other" - which applied to staff of a particular role of which less than three staff had been stood down, in an effort to protect their privacy.

The remainder of the defined roles for unvaccinated staff included senior medical officers, midwives and registered medical officers.

Lead DHB chief executive Rosemary Clements said DHBs were consulting with unvaccinated staff who had been stood down to answer any questions they might have, discuss other options such as redeployment, support them through the process and encourage them to consider vaccination.

If staff chose to be vaccinated while they were stood down, they would be able to return to work.

"We have engaged and agreed with the health sector unions on the processes we are following."

She said service delivery impacts would vary between DHBs and mitigations were in place where needed to minimise any impact to services.

"Our absolute focus is on ensuring continuity of patient care."

An update on how many staff would be leaving DHBs due to their unvaccinated status would be provided next week.

Full breakdown

• Southern:

Total: 69

Nurses: 28

Senior medical officers: 4

Registered medical officers: 6

Midwives: 6

Other: 25

Proportion of staff: 2 percent

• Northland:

Total: 105

Nurses: 37

Senior medical officers: 3

Midwives: 8

Other: 57

Proportion of staff: 4 percent

• Waitematā:

Total: 96

Nurses: 22

Senior medical officers: 4

Registered medical officers: 11

Midwives: 6

Other: 53

Proportion of staff: 2 percent

• Auckland:

Total: 68

Nurses: 20

Senior medical officers: 3

Other: 45

Proportion of staff: 1 percent

• Counties Manukau:

Total: 119

Nurses: 47

Doctors: 4

Midwives: 10

Other: 58

Proportion of staff: 2 percent

• Waikato:

Total: 154

Nurses: 65

Senior medical officers: 6

Registered medical officers: 3

Midwives: 10

Other: 70

Proportion of staff: 2 percent

• Bay of Plenty:

Total: 123

Nurses: 42

Senior medical officers: 4

Midwives: 6

Other: 71

Proportion of staff: 3 percent

• Lakes:

Total: 42

Nurses: 23

Midwives: 4

Other: 15

Proportion of staff: 2 percent

• Tairāwhiti:

Total: 23

Nurses: 10

Other: 13

Proportion of staff: 0 percent (this is being checked)

• Taranaki:

Total: 54

Nurses: 20

Midwives: 3

Other: 31

Proportion of staff: 4 percent

• Hawke's Bay:

Total: 51

Nurses: 17

Other: 34

Proportion of staff: 2 percent

• Whanganui:

Total: 30

Nurses: 9

Other: 21

Proportion of staff: 3 percent

• MidCentral:

Total: 43

Nurses: 14

Midwives: 3

Other: 26

Proportion of staff: 2 percent

• Wairarapa

Total: 6

Nurses: 4

Other: 2

Proportion of staff: 2 percent

• Capital & Coast:

Total: 84

Nurses: 34

Midwives: 8

Other: 42

Proportion of staff: 2 percent

• Hutt Valley:

Total: 36

Nurses: 11

Registered medical officers: 4

Midwives: 3

Other: 18

Proportion of staff: 2 percent

• Nelson/Marlborough: Total: 110

Nurses: 33

Other: 77

Proportion of staff: 4 percent

• Canterbury:

Total: 79

Nurses: 23

Doctors: 4

Other: 52

Proportion of staff: 2 percent

• West Coast:

Total: 10

Nurses: 4

Other: 6

Proportion of staff: 4 percent

• South Canterbury

Total: 7

Other: 7

Proportion of staff: 1 percent