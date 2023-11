The Fable Hotel in Princes St. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin's Princes St was the scene of an alleged assault and robbery yesterday.A police spokeswoman said at 3.10pm a man was assaulted and mugged by a group of people outside the Fable Hotel.

The offenders were said to have stolen a cellphone from the man.

Ambulance services were also called but the man did not appear to have any serious injuries.

Police were continuing to make inquires.