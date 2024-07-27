School projects canned after ministry review

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Some schools in the South have had their building programmes dumped — or rolled over — following a review of school construction programmes.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education announced it was halting its building programme as costs spiraled out of control.

Minister of Education Erica Stanford said at the time there were too many projects and not enough money.

The ministry conducted a value-for-money review considering 352 projects at 305 schools with an estimated combined cost of $4.6 billion.

Of the 352 projects, 252 will proceed with planning, design or construction activities as planned or with changes. Twenty-two schools in the South are affected.

One hundred projects will not proceed and will be reconsidered in next year’s Budget.

More than 100 projects will proceed with changes. Changes to be made include removing non-essential items and making projects simpler.

Schools to miss out in the South include Clyde Primary School and Goldfields Primary School in Central Otago, while Hampden School and Warrington School will also miss out.

Others such as Alexandra Primary School and Dunstan High School have been declined on some fronts but approved on others.

Warrington School had been looking to build another classroom as the ministry had advised it more teaching space would be needed because of the increase in people moving into the area.

But it has missed out on any funding.

Warrington School principal Jeff Burrow could not be contacted yesterday but previously said changes had been made at the school as it was predicted the roll would grow from just over 50 to 70. Changes had led to teaching space taking over the library.

Goldfields School is bursting at the seams but it has failed to win any funding, while Alexandra Primary School was turned down for building for roll growth but was awarded money for redevelopment.

James Hargest College principal Mike Newell was ecstatic the school’s project would go ahead.

"We’re meeting with our design team again on Monday to start seeing where we can cut some costs", he told RNZ.

The school needed 14 new classrooms, he said.

"We were ecstatic when we got the news that our project was going ahead", he said yesterday.

He was not surprised to have to shave $2 million off a $24m project but could live with that.

Cutting out a big window and having a more even roof would save $500,000.

Alexandra Primary School principal Fi Mackley told the Otago Daily Times she was yet to explore the details of the decision.

Clyde Primary School principal Stephanie Kitto said the school was on a roll growth list for a new classroom but had been informed this was not a priority project at this time.

"Whilst disappointed by this decision it didn’t come as a surprise given the cost-saving mission the government is currently on."

The school library was used as a teaching space, which was not ideal.

School building programmes in the South

School Reason to build Decision

Alexandra Primary redevelopment not proceed

Alexandra Primary roll growth/redevelopment proceed

Andersons Bay redevelopment/roll growth proceed

Aurora College redevelopment proceed with changes

Clyde School roll growth not proceed

Dunstan HS roll growth not proceed

Dunstan HS redevelopment proceed

Goldfields roll growth not proceed

Māruawai College redevelopment proceed with changes

Hampden roll growth not proceed

Hauroko Valley roll growth not proceed

James Hargest redevelopment proceed with changes

Mornington redevelopment proceed with changes

Otago Boys’ redevelopment proceed

Otago Girls’ redevelopment proceed

Outram redevelopment proceed

Silverstream redevelopment proceed with changes

Taieri College roll growth/redevelopment proceed

Te Anau roll growth proceed

Te Wharekura o Arowhenua roll growth proceed

Catlins Area redevelopment proceed

Terrace roll growth proceed

TYKM O Ōtepoti roll growth proceed

Warrington roll growth not proceed

— Additional reporting RNZ