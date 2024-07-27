Saturday, 27 July 2024

School projects canned after ministry review

    By Ruby Shaw
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    Some schools in the South have had their building programmes dumped — or rolled over — following a review of school construction programmes.

    Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education announced it was halting its building programme as costs spiraled out of control.

    Minister of Education Erica Stanford said at the time there were too many projects and not enough money.

    The ministry conducted a value-for-money review considering 352 projects at 305 schools with an estimated combined cost of $4.6 billion.

    Of the 352 projects, 252 will proceed with planning, design or construction activities as planned or with changes. Twenty-two schools in the South are affected.

    One hundred projects will not proceed and will be reconsidered in next year’s Budget.

    More than 100 projects will proceed with changes. Changes to be made include removing non-essential items and making projects simpler.

    Schools to miss out in the South include Clyde Primary School and Goldfields Primary School in Central Otago, while Hampden School and Warrington School will also miss out.

    Others such as Alexandra Primary School and Dunstan High School have been declined on some fronts but approved on others.

    Warrington School had been looking to build another classroom as the ministry had advised it more teaching space would be needed because of the increase in people moving into the area.

    But it has missed out on any funding.

    Warrington School principal Jeff Burrow could not be contacted yesterday but previously said changes had been made at the school as it was predicted the roll would grow from just over 50 to 70. Changes had led to teaching space taking over the library.

    Goldfields School is bursting at the seams but it has failed to win any funding, while Alexandra Primary School was turned down for building for roll growth but was awarded money for redevelopment.

    James Hargest College principal Mike Newell was ecstatic the school’s project would go ahead.

    "We’re meeting with our design team again on Monday to start seeing where we can cut some costs", he told RNZ.

    The school needed 14 new classrooms, he said.

    "We were ecstatic when we got the news that our project was going ahead", he said yesterday.

    He was not surprised to have to shave $2 million off a $24m project but could live with that.

    Cutting out a big window and having a more even roof would save $500,000.

    Alexandra Primary School principal Fi Mackley told the Otago Daily Times she was yet to explore the details of the decision.

    Clyde Primary School principal Stephanie Kitto said the school was on a roll growth list for a new classroom but had been informed this was not a priority project at this time.

    "Whilst disappointed by this decision it didn’t come as a surprise given the cost-saving mission the government is currently on."

    The school library was used as a teaching space, which was not ideal.

     

    School building programmes in the South

    School                                               Reason to build                              Decision

    Alexandra Primary                     redevelopment                               not proceed
    Alexandra Primary                     roll growth/redevelopment            proceed
    Andersons Bay                          redevelopment/roll growth            proceed
    Aurora College                          redevelopment                               proceed with changes
    Clyde School                             roll growth                                       not proceed
    Dunstan HS                                roll growth                                      not proceed
    Dunstan HS                                redevelopment                              proceed
    Goldfields                                   roll growth                                      not proceed
    Māruawai College                     redevelopment                               proceed with changes
    Hampden                                   roll growth                                       not proceed
    Hauroko Valley                          roll growth                                       not proceed
    James Hargest                           redevelopment                               proceed with changes
    Mornington                                 redevelopment                              proceed with changes
    Otago Boys’                                redevelopment                              proceed
    Otago Girls’                                 redevelopment                              proceed
    Outram                                         redevelopment                             proceed
    Silverstream                                 redevelopment                             proceed with changes
    Taieri College                              roll growth/redevelopment          proceed
    Te Anau                                       roll growth                                      proceed
    Te Wharekura o Arowhenua      roll growth                                      proceed
    Catlins Area                                 redevelopment                              proceed
    Terrace                                         roll growth                                     proceed
    TYKM O  Ōtepoti                         roll growth                                     proceed
    Warrington                                   roll growth                                      not proceed

     

    — Additional reporting RNZ

     

     

    Advertisement