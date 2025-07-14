Appeal after 'road rage assault' near roundabout

Police say the assault took place at the Mosgiel motorway off-ramp leading to the Quarry Rd roundabout. Photo: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses after aggression on the motorway led to an alleged assault on a Mosgiel off-ramp last month.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said on Wednesday, June 25 about 4pm police received a report of a road rage assault at the Mosgiel motorway off-ramp leading to the Quarry Rd roundabout.

Snr Sgt Bond said two vehicles had been cutting each other off in the lead-up to the assault.

‘‘As a result they've stopped their vehicles on the Quarry Rd off-ramp there... brought traffic to a standstill and then obviously the altercation’s occurred,’’ he said.

A 50-year-old woman reported being assaulted by a woman, 34, and a 43-year-old man.

The older woman received moderate injuries and was ‘‘understandably shaken’’ by the incident, Constable Hayden Latta said.

Police were seeking independent witnesses of the events leading up to and including the assault.

‘‘We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the motorway and Quarry Road off-ramp area at the time.’’

• Police 105, reference number 250625/4075.