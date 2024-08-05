Armed police called to Green Island

PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Armed police swarmed Green Island today after receiving a report of a man holding what appeared to be a shotgun.

A spokeswoman said officers were called to Shand St at 3.25pm.

Cordons were established and the medical centre notified as a precaution while police searched the area.

"At this stage, no one matching the description has been located, nor anything else of concern, and cordons have been stood down."

There were no reports of any shots being fired, the spokeswoman said.

Inquiries were ongoing.