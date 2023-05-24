Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Armed police respond to 'disorder' at Dunedin property

    A police cordon on Glenpark Ave near the scene of the incident. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    One person was taken into custody after armed police responded to a "disorder incident" in Dunedin.

    Officers were called to an address in Maryhill Terrace around 11am after "reports of a person acting disorderly," police said in a statement.

    Armed police attended as a precaution and one person was taken into custody.

    No one was injured during the incident and inquiries were continuing, police said.

     

     

