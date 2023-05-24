Armed police respond to 'disorder' at Dunedin property

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person was taken into custody after armed police responded to a "disorder incident" in Dunedin.
Officers were called to an address in Maryhill Terrace around 11am after "reports of a person acting disorderly," police said in a statement.
Armed police attended as a precaution and one person was taken into custody.
No one was injured during the incident and inquiries were continuing, police said.