Armed police respond to 'disorder' at Dunedin property

A police cordon on Glenpark Ave near the scene of the incident. Photo: Peter McIntosh

One person was taken into custody after armed police responded to a "disorder incident" in Dunedin.

Officers were called to an address in Maryhill Terrace around 11am after "reports of a person acting disorderly," police said in a statement.

Armed police attended as a precaution and one person was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident and inquiries were continuing, police said.