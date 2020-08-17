Armed police swarm Central Dunedin

Armed police swarmed Central Dunedin this morning, but have now confirmed there is no risk to the public.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Great King St North at 11.25pm after a neighbour said a person believed to be having a mental health incident could be armed.

However, since arriving on the scene they had confirmed there was no risk to the public.

It was unclear if the person was ever armed.

Police said there was no risk to the public. Photo: Emma Perry

A reporter at the scene earlier said there were five police cars on St David St near the intersection with George St.

It appeared the police cars at the scene may have distracted a driver resulting in an unrelated minor crash.