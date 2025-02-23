Arrest after Kenmure Rd assault: police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been arrested after an alleged assault sent another to Dunedin Hospital.
A police spokesman said there was an assault in Kemure Rd at 9.35am today.
The incident took place between two people who knew each other.
One person has been taken into custody.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended, and staff assessed, treated and transported one patient in a minor condition to hospital.